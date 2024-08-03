Health Board: Up to businesses whether to allow smoking on outdoor terraces

Signage barring smoking and vaping (photo is illustrative).
Signage barring smoking and vaping (photo is illustrative). Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
With a few weeks of summer left to go dining or drinking at outdoor terraces is still viable, but what is the situation for smokers? According to the Health Board (Terviseamet), it is up to each individual business whether to make smoking permissible or not.

Smoking inside bars, restaurants and cafes has been banned for around a decade-and-a-half now, with designated smoking rooms the only option.

This ban also applies to "vaping," using e-cigarettes.

Imre Kaas, the Health Board's head of communications, said under the terms of the Tobacco Act, "smoking at a food establishment's outdoor terrace is permitted, so it's up to each establishment owner to manage this."

"Indoor smoking is only allowed in designated smoking rooms, and it's important to note that serving food in these rooms is prohibited," Kass added.

Each establishment has the flexibility to decide what smoking options they offer to their patrons, Kass said. "It is feasible to either completely prohibit smoking or to create a non-smoking area where smoking and vaping are not allowed. The oversight of smoking is up to each individual business owner," adding that this can include extending smoking to an entire terrace area.

Conversely, if a business has prohibited smoking on the outdoor terrace and this rule is violated, they have the right to ask the customer to leave.

Smoking in a prohibited zone can result in a fine for both smoker and business, Kass added, up to €80 in an outdoor prohibited zone and up to €2,000 for the business, and €800 for the customer, if caught smoking indoors in a prohibited area.

Editor: Grete Lillemets, Andrew Whyte

