X!

Estonian ministry wants office smoking rooms banned by 2027

News
Smoking room in an office building.
Smoking room in an office building. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

In a move criticized by the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Social Affairs plans to ban smoking in office and shared spaces starting in 2027.

Currently, smoking is banned in production and storage rooms, but businesses may still maintain smoking rooms. Those must be gone by 2027, said Aive Telling of the ministry's Department of Public Health.

"Using state resources to enable and supervise smoking is unethical and inappropriate," she said, adding that allowing smoking rooms creates needless oversight.

The bill of amendments is moving through its second review round as part of a package billed as reducing bureaucracy. That drew sharp criticism from the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EKTK), which argued the bill instead means more costs and obligations for businesses.

EKTK director general Mait Palts said the proposal lacked a realistic look at costs. "That whole side called for by sound lawmaking — that was very lacking here," he said. He added that the premise of the bill is misleading, because it promises less bureaucracy but delivers more.

Palts said bureaucracy means not only permits or applications, but broader administrative burdens as well, and noted that the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications (MKM) and Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs share the chamber's view. He argued that simply banning things so state agencies have less oversight "is not how reducing bureaucracy should work."

At the Social Affairs Ministry, Telling said they have added details on costs and restructuring to the bill, but are standing firm on banning smoking rooms to save state resources.

Palts also questioned how far the state should limit rights, asking why the state should intervene if people want to smoke and a company allows it.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:41

US to deploy tanks to Estonia, reposition HIMARs in Lithuania

16:10

Estonia warns of extreme risk of new African swine fever outbreaks

15:27

Elk spotted loose in Tallinn's Nõmme district

14:46

New Estonian ID cards experiencing glitches as store loyalty cards

14:05

Watch live on ERR: Estonia v Italy in World Cup qualifier on Friday evening

14:05

Mark Lajal, Daniil Glinka both make Cassis Challenger 75 quarterfinals

13:05

Ministry: Russian losses decreasing due to attacks with smaller forces

13:01

Estonian court accepts local challenge to planned defense supply warehouses

12:24

Gallery: New Anna-Stina Treumund show spotlights Estonian lesbian art

11:53

Meat producers with ASF cases must cover the cost of stock disposal

be prepared!

Most Read articles

30.08

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

03.09

Estonian women's chess player goes to play under Russian flag

04.09

Tallinn's new 'Manhattan' high-rise to tower over Mustamäe

03.09

Estonia against EU plan to allow companies to only buy electric cars

04.09

Rise in shoplifting forcing supermarkets to find new security solutions

04.09

Divorced Tallinn couple ties knot on horseback again, 25 years later

04.09

Tallinn Transport buys 30 buses from Turkey's BMC

03.09

Tartu introduces new red bikes to city's bicycle sharing scheme

04.09

University of Tartu researcher wins €1.5 million grant to study causes of ADHD

04.09

Russia reciprocally expels Estonian diplomat

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo