Health Board study suggests new smoking restrictions needed

Smoking.
Smoking. Source: Pixabay
Respondents to a Health Board survey want smoking in public spaces to be more strictly regulated. Politicians, however, hold differing views on the issue.

A recent online survey conducted by the Health Board mapped smoking and e-cigarette use in public spaces. Of the 1,725 respondents, 84 percent said that smoking or the use of e-cigarettes in public should be more strictly regulated. Around 70 percent of respondents agreed that smoking in public is widespread and bothers others.

Starting in early July, France will ban smoking in several public areas, such as around schools, at bus stops and on sports fields.

Former Minister of Health Riina Sikkut (SDE) said that despite complaints, new restrictions on smoking have not been discussed among politicians.

"There has to be, on one hand, public support, which this survey result reflects, and also political consensus. Before 2004, when you walked into any restaurant or bar, you entered a smoky environment. No one now misses being greeted by the smell of smoke at the restaurant door," Sikkut said.

Riina Solman (Isamaa), deputy chair of the Riigikogu Social Affairs Committee, believes that laws do not discourage people from smoking in certain places because people often don't know where smoking is permitted and where it's not.

"There should be some kind of institutions that communicate this. Clearly, people don't have the Tobacco Act memorized or even know anything about it. I myself haven't read the points in the Tobacco Act, but for some reason I assume these things are defined in law," Solman said.

"But when it comes to smoking on balconies or in apartment buildings, that's a major problem. When I brought it up among my own acquaintances, they pointed out that in that case, frying herring would also be a problem — because that smells bad too," Solman added.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Health Board study suggests new smoking restrictions needed

