X!

E-cigarette use among Estonian youth is among Europe's highest

News
Vaping in process.
Vaping in process. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News

A fresh international study shows that the incidence of youth vaping in Estonia, especially among girls is among the highest in Europe.

The common belief held by many young people that vaping poses no threat to health is not accurate, pulmonologist Ülle Ani said, adding many young people have fallen victim to advertising

"What they inhale from an e-cigarette contains at least 200 different chemical compounds, including nicotine. This is not vapor; it is smoke which being inhaled, and none of those chemical compounds are needed by the body," she told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Nine out of 10 e-cigarette products favored by young people contain nicotine, and close to 70 percent contain flavorings, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

According to a study covering 37 countries and released at the end of October, e-cigarette use among Estonian youth is among the highest, with only Hungary and Slovakia faring worse.

Sigrid Vorobjov, head of the risk behaviour studies department at the National Institute for Health Development (TAI), noted that while e-cigarette use has also been on the rise in other countries, in Estonia the sharpest rise has been seen among girls. Estonia also stands out in the young age at which young people are starting vaping.

Among under-13s in Estonia, one in three children has tried an e-cigarette, compared with only on in 20 in Portugal.

While risk behaviors are more typical of boys, the trend with nicotine shows it spreading especially among girls too and is in fact higher among under-13s: Thirty percent of girls in this age group report having vaped, compared with 29 percent of boys.

The use of other harmful products is also on the rise among youth and again particularly with girls.

"If we also compare the use of snus, there's been some increase there as well, but the rise is specifically among girls. Why – it's hard to point to one reason, likely shifts in roles, but also how and to whom these products are marketed, and who the role models are who use them. All of this influences young people," Vorobjov said.

The issue has been observed at a lot of schools too.

Edgar Roditšenko, head of the Mahtra school in Tallinn, said vaping is a problem at all schools, partly due to a lack of parental concern in some quarters. Some parents have repeatedly raised the issue at the Mahtra school, but there are also those who do not see it as a problem, Roditšenko said.

E-cigarettes are seen as appealing to young people largely due to the taste, he added.

"Young people do it, especially children from the age of 11, for the taste. You really don't have to be very smart to make the connection and make the decision to put an end to it," he noted.

A law barring the sale of heated tobacco products with flavors and aromas which passed at the Riigikogu in April does not cover vaping and e-cigarettes. The domestic legislation enacts an EU directive.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:37

E-cigarette use among Estonian youth is among Europe's highest

11:59

Alar Karis: Estonia's economic challenges mirror those of the wealthier nations

11:12

Gallery: Tech Group awarded 2025 Company of the Year prize

10:35

Mark Lajal loses Athens ATP250 qualifier against former world top 25 player

09:29

Finnish comic Ismo Leikola the face of Visit Estonia campaign

08:40

Center Party leader suggests Isamaa could get Tallinn mayor position

01.11

50 years later, Kumu recreates revolutionary Soviet-era Estonian art show

01.11

Most speeders in Saaremaa are visitors to the island, police say

01.11

Fatal Southern Estonian crash highlights gaps in domestic violence response

01.11

Estonian PM criticizes Latvia's plan to withdraw from Istanbul Convention

be prepared!

Most Read articles

30.10

Estonia rejects biometric passport exceptions for Russian children

01.11

Estonian PM criticizes Latvia's plan to withdraw from Istanbul Convention

31.10

EDF intelligence head: Pokrovsk not ready to fall in the next few days

30.10

Major Estonian businessman's company fined €7.1 million in Lithuania

01.11

Estonia halves surveillance permits, number of people tracked still steady

31.10

Lux Express puts Tallinn-Tartu departure time back to cater for late flights

01.11

Estonia's inflation finally showing signs of slowing

01.11

Fatal Southern Estonian crash highlights gaps in domestic violence response

31.10

Swedish company sells share of Tallinn's Solaris keskus

01.11

All 12 Eesti Laul finalists set for 2026 showdown

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo