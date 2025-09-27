X!

Tallinn rolls out public vape pen collection boxes in pilot project

E-cigarette collection boxes being installed in Tallinn in a new pilot project.
E-cigarette collection boxes being installed in Tallinn in a new pilot project. Source: City of Tallinn
Tallinn has installed its first outdoor vape pen collection boxes in a pilot project to keep used vapes out of trash and off the streets.

The bright orange boxes are now at Tammsaare Park and near Kristiine Center, made from repurposed mailboxes in partnership with Prismanet OÜ.

They match the color of the city's small electronics collection pictogram and will be emptied by producer responsibility organizations EES-ringlus and Eesti Elektroonikaromu.

The pilot, running through October, will test the best locations and designs for public collection.

Officials will track whether people find and use the collection boxes correctly, assess vandalism risks, and compare park, shopping center, and sales-point placements. Indoor collection will also be monitored for comparison.

Estonia classifies e-cigarettes and vape pens as small electronics because they contain batteries, plastic and electronics — all requiring special handling — plus potentially flammable liquid residue. Improper disposal can pollute the environment and waste valuable materials.

The pilot is part of Tallinn's push to apply circular economy principles to more complex waste streams and promote environmentally responsible behavior.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

