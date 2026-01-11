X!

Estonian politicians doubt point of junk food advertising restrictions

Snacks and sweets isle in a supermarket. Source: Rimi
As the UK rolled out junk food ad restrictions to protect children's health, Estonian politicians see no need for similar measures.

To prevent childhood obesity, the United Kingdom has introduced a ban on advertising products high in fat, salt and sugar during daytime television hours. Online, the advertising restrictions are in place around the clock.

The British government estimates the measure could help prevent nearly 20,000 cases of obesity-related issues in children.

Former Minister of Social Affairs and Health Tanel Kiik (SDE) believes Estonia should not adopt similar advertising bans.

"I think we have other ways to positively guide producers toward offering healthier products, to educate people and encourage them to pay more attention to what's actually in the products they consume," Kiik said.

He also noted that the real impact of such bans may be limited.

"In today's advertising world, where social media and other platforms are widely accessible at any time, advertising or influence can still reach young people and children through other channels," Kiik added.

Signe Riisalo (Reform), chair of the Riigikogu Social Affairs Committee and former minister of social protection, echoed similar views, arguing that bans alone are not an adequate solution.

"Just imposing bans and mandates won't change people's behavior. Because what is the goal here? The goal is to shift people's eating habits and doing that takes more than just bans and mandates," Riisalo said.

Kiik sees consumer awareness as key to solving the problem. At the same time, he acknowledged that producers also bear responsibility for protecting public health.

Riisalo emphasized the need to look at broader causes behind unhealthy habits in children.

"I think children's eating habits start at home, with their parents and their level of awareness. I also believe that younger generations are significantly more informed than before and people are increasingly mindful of what and how they eat, as well as their physical activity and overall health," she said.

Riina Solman (Isamaa), Tallinn's deputy mayor for social affairs and health, also believes banning ads alone won't improve the situation. In her view, the media can play a role in addressing the issue, but through other means.

"Public spaces, journalism, various shows and school education all have a big role to play. If the home doesn't support it — say, if parents are overwhelmed with work and don't see what their kids are picking up on the way home from school — then the broader public space can still have a significant impact on shaping children's attitudes. We need to look at what channels kids are following and direct relevant information there," said Solman.

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Mait Ots

