Riigikogu votes to ban sale of flavored heated tobacco products

E-cigarette user.
E-cigarette user. Source: EBU/ERR
A law barring the sale of heated tobacco products with flavors and aromas passed a Riigikogu vote on Wednesday, with 68 in favor, seven opposed and one abstention.

The ban comes into effect January 31, 2026 and is based on an EU directive.

The amendment, initiated by the government, to the Tobacco Act, introduces the term "heated tobacco product" into the legislation, along with requirements for its composition, labeling, and packaging. A current exemption which allows for different flavors and special labeling for heated tobacco products is to be eliminated across the EU, in accordance with the directive.

Penalties will also be established for violations of the notification requirements on tobacco products or related products. Failure to give notification about a product can result in a fine of up to 300 penalty units. If the offense is committed by a legal entity, i.e. a company, the fine could be up to €32,000.

The Riigikogu made an amendment to the bill during its processing, resulting in the law covering all tobacco products and their components, regardless of the tech used.

The volume of refill capsules for tobacco products was also limited.

Companies that import tobacco products or their user devices into Estonia, or manufacture such products inside Estonia, will once the law enters into force be required to submit an electronic notification to the Health Board (Terviseamet) six months before the planned market introduction of a new tobacco product. This notification must include a detailed description of the product's user devices and instructions for use.

The EU moved to prohibit flavored heated tobacco products in the interests of public health, by making smoking as unattractive as possible, particularly to youth.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Andrew Whyte

