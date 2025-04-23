Riigikogu rejects opposition's VAT on food reduction proposals

Two drafts proposing to reduce the VAT rate on foodstuffs have been dropped from the legislative proceedings of the Riigikogu.

The first, put forward by the Center Party, sought to lower VAT from 22 percent to 9 percent on the "main" food groups. This would have applied to vegetables, cereals, dairy, meat, and fish products.

The purpose of the draft Resolution was to lower the price of food products in the context of the general price increase.

Fifteen members of the Riigikogu voted in favour of the draft Resolution, but it needed 51 to gain support.

The second draft, put forward by EKRE, wanted to lower the rate to 5 percent to curb the increase in food prices.

The Finance Committee rejected the Bill. Forty-four members of the Riigikogu voted in favour of the motion and 14 voted against. The bill was dropped from the legislative proceedings.

The votes took place on April 17.

