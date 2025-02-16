X!

SDE chairman: VAT on basic food groups should be reduced

News
Lauri Läänemets at the SDE council.
Lauri Läänemets at the SDE council.
News

SDE Chairman Lauri Läänemets said the current government must find a solution to reducing food prices. He supports lowering value-added tax (VAT) on basic food groups to 9 percent.

"The rise in food prices in Estonian stores has been one of the fastest in Europe. According to Statistics Estonia, food prices in Estonian stores have increased by an average of 40 percent over three years. Due to a combination of factors, people's financial well-being has declined, and the share of income spent on food has become disproportionately large," Läänemets said at the party's council meeting in Tartu on Sunday.

"This means that feeding a family is becoming increasingly difficult, but everyday food cannot be a luxury item. That is why we set the task for this government to find a solution to reducing food prices."

He suggested lowering VAT on basic food groups — including vegetables, dairy, meat, grain, and fish products — to 9 percent.

"We can only do this if we reach an agreement with retail chains to ensure that this money does not go into increasing the profits of major retailers but remains in people's wallets. This will likely also require increasing price transparency to prevent excessive markups," Läänemets said.

Estonia's rate of VAT is 22 percent, but it will rise to 24 percent later this year. Only Denmark has a rate higher than Estonia.

Estonian retailers also called for a VAT exemption for essential food items this week.

Most other countries in Europe already have a similar policy. Some countries, such as the UK, do not put VAT on essential items.

Finance minister: A shameless proposal

Jürgen Ligi. Source: ERR

However, Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi (Reform) has repeatedly dismissed the idea. He argues wealthier people would benefit the most.

"In reality, the state would be essentially giving up its own revenue in favor of retailers, but based on both experience and theory, there is no hope that prices would actually fall," Ligi said.

He added that the proposal was entirely cynical, as retail profit margins have increased, and now they are seeking state benefits in a difficult situation.

"This is utterly shameless when the state is genuinely struggling with its finances, trying to fix the situation and raise taxes, and then someone comes along asking for a favor so they can build yet another store," Ligi said.

The minister said high food prices in Estonia are also driven by the expensive and extensive retail network. "That is where the economic root of this problem lies. Another factor is, of course, demand," he noted.

Läänemets proposes energy sector benefits

Another suggestion Läänemets put forward was to create measures aimed at domestic food production, such as energy subsides, support for the food sector, or reviewing competition conditions.

"It is crucial to understand that declining household financial security and increasing social inequality will also slow Estonia's economic development and harm national security, ultimately threatening people's faith in democracy," he stressed.

The SDE's council meeting in Tartu on Sunday discussed education, food prices, and domestic policy.

Presentations were made by Minister of Regional and Agricultural Affairs Piret Hartman and Minister of Infrastructure Vladimir Svet, while MEP Sven Mikser spoke about foreign policy issues.

Additionally, Eneli Kindsiko, associate professor at the University of Tartu and editor-in-chief of the 2026 Estonian Human Development Report, delivered a lecture titled How Educational Inequality Crept onto Our Doorstep.

The council will also appoint the party's acting secretary-general and approve the party's 2025 action plan and budget.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Alexander Kryukov, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:07

SDE chairman: VAT on basic food groups should be reduced

12:51

Researcher: EU lacks consensus on how to raise defense spending

10:42

Estonia's legal assistance agreement with Russia expires in March

10:05

President Karis in Ramallah: Palestine faces difficult challenges

09:40

Former minister joins Isamaa

09:22

Nordic, Baltic leaders 'stand fully and firmly behind Ukraine'

08:51

State app to become more 'business-friendly'

07:42

Tommy Cash to represent Estonia at Eurovision Song Contest 2025

15.02

Estonia's electricity prices to drop Sunday, but remain high

15.02

Beaver seen around Emajõgi riverbank in Tartu

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

15.02

Watch again: Eesti Laul 2025 final

07:42

Tommy Cash to represent Estonia at Eurovision Song Contest 2025

15.02

Beaver seen around Emajõgi riverbank in Tartu

15.02

Public transport lane planned for middle of Tallinn's Liivalaia tänav

14.02

Income tax return season for individuals begins Saturday

14.02

Already soaring electricity price to grow by 50 percent in Estonia Saturday

12.02

Estonian citizen injured in Lux Express bus crash dies in hospital

15.02

Estonia's electricity prices to drop Sunday, but remain high

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo