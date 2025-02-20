Bill to curb foreign influence in Estonia's churches passes first Riigikogu vote

A bill which would tighten oversight on religious organizations and block foreign control and extremist ties has passed its first Riigikogu reading, despite opposition from some Center Party and Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) MPs.

Proponents of the bill say it would balance national security interests with continued religious freedoms in Estonia.

Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) said: "We must prevent hostile influence in Estonia's religious life."

The bill, officially designated as 570 SE, aims to ensure that religious organizations operating in Estonia cannot be exploited to incite hatred or violence against another country, nationality, religion, or cultural or value space.

To achieve this, it introduces stricter regulations on the governance and affiliations of religious organizations in Estonia.

Under the terms of the bill, no church, religious house, or congregation operating in Estonia may be directed by, or constitutionally or financially connected to, any foreign governing body, spiritual center, religious leader, or organization if that poses a threat to Estonia's national security, public order, or constitutional system.

In practice, this mostly refers to the Orthodox Church being under the auspices of the Moscow Patriarchate, despite proposals to address this without hampering Russian Orthodox followers' religious freedoms in Estonia – a freedom not available in Russia itself.

Connections such as these are also prohibited with regard to individuals or organizations that advocate war, terrorism, violence, or support military aggression.

The bill also stipulates who may serve as clergy in Estonia.

Any person convicted of a crime or prohibited from residing or staying in Estonia for any reason would not be able to serve as a religious minister inside Estonia.

Additionally, the bill clarifies the requirements for the statutes of religious organizations.

Churches and congregations required to align their statutes and operating principles with the law will have two months to do so after the legislation comes into effect.

The bill was debated at the Riigikogu on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, and multiple MPs voiced their positions on the matter.

During parliamentary discussions, statements were made by Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center), Ando Kiviberg (Eesti 200), Anti Haugas (Reform), Andre Hanimägi (SDE), Varro Vooglaid (EKRE), and Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), as well as Minister of the Interior Läänemets.

While some MPs expressed concerns over the bill's implications, others argued it was required to safeguard Estonia's national security.

EKRE and the Center Party proposed rejecting the bill during its first reading; this proposal found the backing of 11 MPs but was opposed by 41 in the 101-seat chamber, hence it failed to pass.

Consequently, the first reading of the bill was concluded; the bill can be substantively amended ahead of its second reading, while between the second and third (and final) readings, only cosmetic amendments may be made.

