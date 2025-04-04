State commissions €29,000 worth of churches law communication from PR firm

The Ministry of the Interior has signed a contract with the public relations firm Meta, which will handle communications regarding the draft Churches and Congregations Act that would make it possible to terminate the activities of the Estonian Christian Orthodox Church (formerly MPEÕK).

Under a service contract signed with Meta Advisory Group on April 1, Meta will provide strategic and tactical communications services related to the amendments to the Churches and Congregations Act from March through September of this year.

The total value of the contract is €29,000. It is explicitly stated that the fee is binding and final and will not be adjusted due to inflation or for any other reason.

The Ministry of the Interior also has its own communications department. ERR asked the department's head, Kaja Sepp, why external public relations services were being procured for the church legislation.

Sepp explained that the ministry's communications team is, of course, also handling this topic, as it has done until now and will continue to do.

"We have been working independently since the issue gained urgency following the outbreak of Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine, particularly due to Patriarch Kirill's aggressive, war-promoting and war-blessing messages and their impact on the church operating here under the Moscow Patriarchate," she said.

However, since the amendments to the Churches and Congregations Act are now entering a decisive phase, Sepp said that the adoption of the legislation must be followed by extensive public outreach. She added that the amendments have already triggered Russian information operations.

"We brought in a communications firm so that during the key stages of the draft bill and in the event of further disinformation pressure from the Russian Federation — both in Estonia and internationally — we would have the capacity to quickly bring in additional resources to support communications efforts," Sepp said. "This means the increased workload is not permanent and we are bringing in help temporarily, as needed."

Sepp noted that in such situations, this is a reasonable and standard practice — one she has also used in her previous work in the private sector.

Recent coverage has differed in Estonian and Russian-language press

In its offer, Meta wrote that media coverage of the draft bill to amend the Churches and Congregations Act follows two distinct narratives that are largely shaped by the language and target audience of each outlet.

"The dynamics of the coverage are directly linked to the public positions of various stakeholders, but in recent months there has been a noticeable uptick in statements supporting the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (recently renamed the Estonian Christian Orthodox Church — ed.), likely due to the start of the parliamentary process," the public relations firm explained.

Meta noted that Estonian-language media generally treats the bill positively or neutrally, while Russian-language media is significantly more critical. A clear divide is also evident in the choice of spokespersons: supporters of the bill appear more often in Estonian-language media, while opponents dominate the Russian-language press.

According to Meta, government communication has emphasized national security concerns, which has proven effective in informing the Estonian-speaking population. However, media coverage is dominated by comments from politicians and officials, which contributes to the perception that the issue is complex and politicized. In Russian-language media, opposition views are largely based on emotional arguments.

"In this kind of information environment, the perception becomes entrenched that the legislation is discriminatory and specifically targeted against Russian Orthodox believers," Meta stated.

To counter disinformation, the PR firm recommends a three-pronged approach: a clear and consistent anti-disinformation narrative focused on truth and supported by emotional and relatable stories, rapid response and crisis management to promptly address the spread of false information and trusted spokespersons and networks that include journalists.

Meta's proposal explicitly names individual journalists from various outlets who could help convey the topic and provide context, as well as experts and analysts who could speak publicly on the issue — particularly those whose views could be more prominently featured in Russian-language media.

Kaja Sepp stressed that the actions and workstreams outlined in Meta's proposal mainly reflect the agency's strategic thinking. Understandably, no agreements have been made with any potential participants, nor have they even been contacted, since the actual cooperation has not yet begun.

"They couldn't do that anyway, because at that point they did not yet represent the client," Sepp emphasized. She added that it's important to her that editorial teams are seen as communication channels rather than focusing on which individual journalists might be approached. However, the journalists' names are listed in the proposal.

The goal of the proposed amendments to the Churches and Congregations Act — also referred to as the so-called MPEÕK bill — is, among other things, to ensure that religious organizations operating in Estonia cannot be used to incite hatred or violence against another state, nationality, religion or cultural or value system.

According to the bill, a church, monastery or congregation operating in Estonia must not be directed or, through its bylaws or finances, connected to a governing body, spiritual center, religious leader or organization based abroad that poses a threat to Estonia's national security, public or constitutional order. Such connections are also prohibited with individuals or institutions that promote war, commit acts of terrorism, incite violence or support military aggression.

The bill also specifies who may serve as a clergyperson in Estonia. A person convicted of a crime or who is prohibited from residing or staying in Estonia may not serve in this role. Additional requirements for the bylaws of religious associations are also outlined. Churches and congregations that need to align their statutes and operating principles with the new law will have two months to do so once the law enters into force.

The Riigikogu sent the bill to its third reading on March 26.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!