X!

MPEÕK wins court ruling to change name to Estonian Christian Orthodox Church

News
The Church of Our Lady of Kazan in Tallinn, which is used by the MPEÕK.
The Church of Our Lady of Kazan in Tallinn, which is used by the MPEÕK. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

After repeated rejections of proposed name changes, the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (Moskva Patriarhaadi Eesti Õigeusu Kirik, MPEÕK) has won the legal right to change its name to the Estonian Christian Orthodox Church (Eesti Kristlik Õigeusu Kirik, EKÕK).

In September 2024, the MPEÕK submitted a request to the nationwide Registration Department to amend the church's statutes and name, seeking to adopt the new name of the Estonian Orthodox Church.

The Registration Department forwarded the application to a judge to handle, who deemed the proposed new name misleading because it incorrectly suggests that it encompasses all Orthodox Christians in Estonia.

The MPEÕK then chose a new name, the Estonian Christian Orthodox Church, but the Registration Department deemed this name misleading as well, for the same reason. At the time, no other issues were identified with the church's application by the registrar.

On March 24, Tartu County Court ruled in favor of the MPEÕK, granting the appeal filed by attorneys Steven-Hristo Evestus and Artur Knjazev on behalf of the church.

According to the court's ruling, the new name is compliant with the law, and is not misleading in terms of the church's purpose, scope or legal form.

The court deemed the clarifications provided by the appellants to be appropriate and understandable, noting that the new name accurately reflects the church's purpose and scope — specifically, it is a Christian Orthodox church operating in Estonia. In the court's opinion, under conditions of religious freedom, it is not possible to conclude that any one church could encompass all believers.

"With [our] new name and statutes, our church emphasizes its self-governing status," Bishop Daniel said.

"Over the past year, we have had to endure hostile attitudes due to our canonical ties to the Moscow Patriarchate, which is also the origin of the name of our church," he continued. "The new name and statutes reflect our independence in church-administrative, economic, educational and civil authority-related affairs."

The court ruling on this matter is final and has entered into force.

The Estonian Christian Orthodox Church (EKÕK), formerly the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK), is distinct from the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church (EAÕK), an Orthodox church under the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:24

Estonian company included in EU's chosen strategic raw materials projects

15:58

Partial solar eclipse visible in Estonia on Saturday

15:27

Historical sources: Estonian single mothers did not have it good after all

15:27

Henri Veesaar, Kerr Kriisa's teams reach NCAA 'March Madness' last 16

14:53

MPEÕK wins court ruling to change name to Estonian Christian Orthodox Church

14:35

Analyst: Terras had to be included in the government to keep Eesti 200 together

14:34

Isamaa MP: Party has not decided who to back as Riigikogu second deputy speaker

14:26

Electric bikes returning to Tartu's bikeshare as weather warms up

13:58

Anett Kontaveit takes up padel ball, wins competition

13:55

SDE put Tanel Kiik forward as Riigikogu deputy speaker candidate

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

23.03

Expert: Ukraine has caught up and overtaken Russia in deep strikes capability

24.03

Estonia to look for allies in fight against ETS2

24.03

Tallinn's Foorum Center to be revamped, renamed

23.03

Analysts: Germany's billion-euro investment will also reach Estonian economy

24.03

Aimar Ventsel: Putin has declared the Russian language to be state property

24.03

Residents disturbed by seagulls flocking to Estonia's cities

10:39

Bank of Estonia expects inflation to rise to 6% this year

24.03

Gallery: Reform, Eesti 200 leaders sign new coalition agreement Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo