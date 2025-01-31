Interior ministry hopes to achieve clarity on MPEÕK by summer

The Ministry of the Interior hopes the almost year-long saga with the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK) will be resolved by summer after it submitted new legislation to the Riigikogu this month. It wants the church to leave the jurisdiction of the Moscow Patriarchate.

"We hope that the Riigikogu will approve the draft amendment to the Churches and Congregations Act in the spring and that it will come into force before summer," the Ministry of the Interior's religious affairs advisor Ringo Ringvee told ERR.

A press release from the ministry says the bill specifies that a church, monastery, or other religious association operating in Estonia may not be directed in its activities by, or be linked through its statutes, other founding documents, or financially to, a governing body, spiritual center, religious leader, or organization located in a foreign country that poses a threat to Estonia's national security, public order, or constitutional order.

The ban would also apply to a person or institution that incites war, terrorism, violence, or supports military aggression.

If the legislation is passed, churches and congregations will be given a two-month transition period to comply with the law.

Ringo Ringvee. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Chairman of the Riigikogu's Legal Affairs Committee Andre Hanimägi (SDE) told ERR the draft bill has not been discussed in the Riigikogu yet. But it should appear on the agenda during the current spring session.

"Since this issue has raised and continues to raise many questions, I believe broader involvement is needed before the bill's second reading, and I fully intend to organize that. Excessive haste is unnecessary, but within a few months, the Riigikogu should still be able to reach the third reading," Hanimägi said.

The legislative amendments are prompted by the Moscow Patriarchate's public support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. This led the Riigikogu to declare that the patriarchate is "sponsoring Russia's military aggression."

The Ministry of the Interior has pointed out that the Moscow Patriarchate and Patriarch Kirill personally have explicitly and repeatedly supported Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine and have also made statements indirectly questioning Estonia's sovereignty.

MPEÕK has so far refused to leave the Moscow Patriarchate's jurisdiction, claiming that it is not possible.

Metropolitan Eugene of the Estonian Orthodox Chrch of the Moscow Patriarchate. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The amendments will also clarify who can serve as clergy in Estonia, stating that such a role cannot be held by someone whom Estonia does not allow into the country for any reason.

MPEÕK's former leader Metropolitan Eugene was forced to return to Russia after the Ministry of the Interior declined to extend his residence permit due to security concerns.

Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) has expressed regret that MPEÕK has not been able to find a new church leader within a year, which has resulted in a church operating in Estonia being directly governed from Moscow.

The Ministry of the Interior's religious affairs advisor Ringo Ringvee stressed to ERR that the state's primary goal is not to close congregations under MPEÕK or the (also known as the Pühtitsa Convent) which is directly subordinate to the Moscow Patriarchate, nor to obstruct the work of congregations or interfere in the religious life of Orthodox believers following the Russian Orthodox tradition.

He said the state operates under the assumption that organizations functioning in Estonia comply with legal requirements. Ultimately, a court will decide on the closure of religious associations, he noted.

Kuremäe convent. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!