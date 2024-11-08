Ex-ISS chief: Russian orthodox church not immune to Estonian state's directives

Ties the Estonian Orthodox Church (MPEÕK) has to the Moscow Patriarchate remain a potential influence risk from Kremlin apparatuses, former Internal Security Service (ISS) director Arnold Sinisalu said.

Speaking to ERR, Sinisalu said religious institutions cannot ignore secular, civil law, and called for vigilance amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

This means the interior ministry needs to address the matter.

He said: "The threat may not be immediate and perceptible right now, but it is entirely appropriate and necessary for the Ministry of the Interior to address it."

"Historical evidence demonstrates that the Soviet KGB controlled the Orthodox Church extensively, recruiting many priests. This intertwining of Russian state power and secret services necessitates [Estonian] state action," he added.

"There will be an inevitable conflict for some deeply religious people with politics driven by war. For many, this is incomprehensible and unwanted. The secular and religious worlds have collided here."

"But the church cannot disengage from civil law or state orders. Regulating religious life is up to the Estonian authorities," the ISS director went on, highlighting the current concerns over the Kuremäe Convent's opposition to a move away from being a part of the Moscow Patriarchate.

"If the Kuremäe Convent resists leaving Moscow's jurisdiction and claims political neutrality, this on its own would be comprehensible. But Estonia cannot intervene in convent leadership decisions. If Moscow does install a compliant leader, one who influences Estonia's Russian-speaking community, this [intervention] cold not be ruled out. The historical ties to the Russian state influence justify a preventative stance," Sinisalu said.

At the same time, any state action should proceed with caution, as there are potential conflicts, Sinisalu acknowledged.

Arnold Sinisalu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"The state must remain vigilant and capable of decisive action. Common sense is key here. There is no solution which will please everyone, while compromise is unlikely due to church law.

Nevertheless, "Hopefully, all parties can resolve this matter peacefully," he concluded.

The Kuremäe Convent, which operates under the direct jurisdiction of the Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia, stated a week earlier in response to a request from the Ministry of the Interior to leave the Moscow Patriarchate's jurisdiction and relinquish its stauropegial status that it could not do so for legal and religious reasons.

"There are multiple aspects here. Everyone fights for their place. This letter echoes Russian state rhetoric about second-class citizens and deprivation of rights—reflecting Russian narratives," Sinisalu observed.

Were the MPEÕK to separate from Moscow, Sinisalu cautioned that development could be exploited politically and in standard Kremlin fashion.

"It could serve as a pretext for political struggle, claims of oppression and curbed rights; all a staple of Russian imperialist policy," Sinisalu noted.

Located in Ida-Viru County, the Kuremäe Convent, also known as the Pühtitsa Convent, has appealed to the Riigikogu and the Estonian Council of Churches, urging the state to respect church law and preserve its status quo.

The convent's mother superior, Filareta, wrote: "The Pühtitsa Convent has become a pawn in a clash between political forces, ultimately posing a threat to its existence. As you should be aware, the convent and its nuns have always maintained a non-political stance."

Filareta expressed dismay at being held responsible for political matters.

The MPEÕK falls under the Moscow Patriarchate's auspices and so is wholly separate from the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church (EAÕK), which is a part of the Constantinople Patriarchate.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!