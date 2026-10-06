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Last train to Keila put back 25 minutes Tuesday night due to Iceland football clash

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Tallinn's Lilleküla Stadium, also known as the A. le Coq Arena.
Tallinn's Lilleküla Stadium, also known as the A. le Coq Arena. Source: Siim Semiskar/ERR
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Elron is putting back the departure time of the last train from Tallinn by 25 minutes tonight, to allow for fans traveling home from the Nations League fixture against Iceland.

Estonia and Iceland meet tonight, Tuesday, at the A. Le Coq Arena, close to the Lilleküla station.

Estonia is heading into the match looking for another win after the weekend's victory over Luxembourg.

The last train leaves Balti jaam at 00:10 in the direction of Keila, leaving Lilleküla three minutes later and stopping at all stations to Keila itself.

The last regular train usually departs Tallinn at 11.45 p.m.

Elron's systems will display the train's original departure time, but a note about the later departure has been added to information boards and journey planners.

On the night, vehicles with special permits can access the stadium car park, so the football association (EJK) recommends arriving by public transport, on foot or by bicycle. Spectators who are coming by car should find a suitable spot further from the stadium and allow extra time for parking.

The festival area next to the stadium opens at 7.45 p.m., the same time as stadium gates open. Teams start warming up at 9 p.m., with the national anthems, performed by the Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) Chamber Choir, to take place at 9.35 p.m., 10 minutes before kickoff.

ETV2 coverage starts at 9.30 p.m. today.

Estonia host Iceland at the A. Le Coq Arena knowing a win would put them top of Nations League Group C4 with two rounds left. Estonia sit second on five points, two behind Iceland, but the team without captain Karol Mets tonight, through suspension.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

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