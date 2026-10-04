Estonian men's football team takes first Nations League victory over Luxembourg

The Estonian men's national football team earned its first Nations League victory of the year, defeating Luxembourg 1-0 at home in a heated match.

Estonia made a lively start and took the lead after just five minutes. Mattias Käit collected the ball inside the Luxembourg penalty area and saw his low effort saved, but the rebound fell to Rasmus Peetson, whose powerful follow-up took a deflection on its way into the net.

Maksim Paskotši had another good opportunity just a few minutes later after Patrik Kristal picked him out with a deft backheel, but he was unable to make the chance count. Luxembourg then began to take control, dictating the tempo for much of the next 15 minutes and getting into dangerous positions around the Estonian goal without finding a finish.

Estonia wrestled back the initiative around the half-hour mark but could not add to its advantage, sending the hosts into the break with a 1-0 lead.

Luxembourg emerged with renewed energy after halftime and tested Estonia with several efforts from distance, though none found the net. Estonia soon regained the upper hand and Luxembourg goalkeeper Anthony Moris was called into action in the 63rd minute, producing an excellent save to keep out Peetson's header.

The pressure continued and just a few minutes later Moris was forced into another fine stop when Kristal let fly from distance.

The closing stages grew increasingly heated, with Estonia captain Karol Mets among those booked. The yellow card means he will miss the fourth match against Iceland. Luxembourg continued to threaten late on, but Estonia held firm to protect its 1-0 lead and secure its first Nations League victory following two draws.

"After two very close draws where we could have achieved more, we definitely wanted to win. We didn't want to come away from here with anything less. We wanted to give the fans and ourselves something to celebrate and we managed to do that," Estonia captain Karol Mets told ERR.

"We've been together with the same group for a long time and have grown together. Time is a very important factor. We've been given time to make mistakes, develop and grow together. We're starting to see the first fruits of that now. The work continues."

Estonia will host Iceland on Tuesday, October 6, with the match available to watch on ERR's channels.

Iceland cruised to a 3-0 home victory over Bulgaria on Saturday and tops the group with seven points, with Estonia second on five. The group winner will earn automatic promotion to League B of the Nations League.

"I'd say it's 50-50. Given the team they have, Iceland is a slight favorite going into the match, but we're playing at home — and I hope we get as many fans as we did today — so anything is possible. We've got good momentum and need to keep it going," Mets added.

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