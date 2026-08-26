Swedish club must dish out five-figure sum for fans' destruction of Estonian stadium

Gothenburg fans who went on a rampage in the away supporters' section at A. Le Coq Arena on the evening of July 30 caused a total of €28,355.95 in damage to the stadium.

That is how much it will cost to repair the damage, Martti Kallas, a public relations specialist at the Estonian Football Association, confirmed to Soccernet.ee.

The football association is in no immediate hurry to repair the two vandalized restrooms, as it is not yet known when they will next be needed for away supporters. The section of the stadium is generally not used for domestic club matches, while the men's national team's Nations League matches against Luxembourg, Iceland and Bulgaria this fall are unlikely to attract enough visiting supporters to Tallinn to require the restrooms to be opened. Of the four restrooms designated for away supporters, Gothenburg hooligans vandalized two: one men's and one women's restroom.

Last week, UEFA announced that it had fined Gothenburg €25,000 over its fans' behavior during the club's Conference League match against FCI Levadia in Tallinn. In addition, the club must cover the cost of the damage caused at the stadium: two vandalized restrooms, messages scrawled on walls and eight broken seats.

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