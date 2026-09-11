Estonian football match abandoned over suspected betting fraud

Thursday's Esiliiga match between FC Tallinn and Maardu Linnameeskond was abandoned in the 78th minute over suspected betting fraud.

The Estonian Football Association (EJL) announced on Thursday that it had banned three people connected with Maardu Linnameeskond from football-related activities for the duration of a disciplinary investigation.

Maardu are suspected of violating disciplinary regulations, including breaches of integrity principles, directly or indirectly participating in betting, pre-arranging the course or result of a match, and failing to comply with reporting obligations.

On Thursday evening, Maardu Linnameeskond faced FC Tallinn in the Esiliiga. Maardu took a 2‑1 lead early in the second half, but then conceded three goals in seven minutes and also gave away a penalty.

Referee Jagnar Jakobson then decided to abandon the match.

Two matches in Estonian football leagues have previously been called off due to suspicions of betting fraud: one in the top division in 2013 and another in the Esiliiga in 2016. Both matches were later rescheduled, the EJL says.

Suspending or abandoning a match due to suspected betting fraud is an exceptional measure used by the EJL to combat fraud when it has relevant information.

The Esiliiga is the second tier of Estonian football after the Meistriliiga.

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