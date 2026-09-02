X!

Paul Aron to get Alpine F1 drive again, this time at Monza

News
News

Estonian racing driver Paul Aron will get another Formula One opportunity this week, driving for Alpine in first practice at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza at the weekend.

Aron, 21, is this season a test and reserve driver for the BWT Alpine F1 Team, seen as a stepping stone to a full F1 career. He already took the wheel in practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix this season.

"I'm excited for the first free practice session with the team this weekend," Aron said in a team statement. "I'm grateful to the team for giving me the opportunity to get back behind the wheel again so soon.

"I was delighted with my session in Budapest and hope to build on that here, especially by helping the team with our upgrade package, which I have driven with in the simulator," he went on.

"It will be a busy weekend, as I'll be in the simulator in Enstone on Friday evening to help the team further fine-tune the setup before returning on Saturday," the Estonian continued. "I'll give it everything to hopefully contribute to a successful weekend for the team."

Aron made his first official practice appearance of the season for Alpine at the Hungarian Grand Prix in July, where he took part in Friday's free practice.

Alpine's starting drivers are Pierre Gasly (France) and Franco Colapinto (Argentina); Aron deputized for Colapinto in Hungary and is now filling in for Gasly in Italy. The team is French, though based at Enstone in Oxfordshire, England, and traces its DNA back as far as the Toleman team of the early 1980s, which became Benetton and subsequently Renault.

This year's Italian Grand Prix weekend starts this Friday with the race on Sunday as per tradition. There are still another nine races left in 2026, with Kimi Antonelli (Italy) topping the drivers' table for Mercedes with 242 points, over his teammate, Britain's George Russel, and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari), both on 183 points.

No Estonian has yet raced full-time in F1 even as its northern neighbor, Finland, has had several down the years, three of them becoming world champions.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:59

Who is Estonia's new President Ülle Madise and what does she think of life?

16:55

Ministry: Publishing officials' vacation data would infringe privacy

16:36

Half marathon champs postponed over bomb scare now to take place in Tartu

16:26

Paul Aron to get Alpine F1 drive again, this time at Monza

15:57

Estonia's top defense officials point finger at predecessors

15:20

Court issues mostly suspended terms in conscription‑evasion scheme

14:37

Cost of electricity forecast to keep growing due to soaring natural gas prices

14:02

Estonia elects new president Updated

14:00

Raimond Kaljulaid: Putin may be preparing to expand the war

13:40

Estonian PM: Defense minister can decide whether to resign on Thursday

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14:02

Estonia elects new president Updated

09:01

Estonia takes defense firm to court over €70 million contract for shells for Ukraine

10:22

airBaltic to cut 11 routes from Tallinn Airport next summer

01.09

Local residents say drone that crossed into Estonia flew as far as Põlva

09:31

Estonia's defense minister's resignation sought in wake of national defense scandal

01.09

Drone crossed Estonia's border in southeast, says air force commander

01.09

Estonia's PPA urges caution over video claiming Russian riverbank work

01.09

EDF: Drone threat warning lifted across Estonia Updated

16:59

Who is Estonia's new President Ülle Madise and what does she think of life?

12:28

Estonia's presidential election takes place on Wednesday Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo