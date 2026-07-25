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Paul Aron 19th in Hungarian Grand Prix practice session

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Paul Aron in action in the Alpine F1 car.
Paul Aron in action in the Alpine F1 car. Source: SCANPIX/picture alliance / HB-Press-Agency
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Estonian Formula 1 driver Paul Aron was 19th in Friday's Hungarian Grand Prix free practice for the Alpine team.

Alpine confirmed earlier in the week the 22-year-old Estonian's participation in Friday's first free practice session at the Hungaroring, replacing Franco Colapinto for the session.

Aron recorded a best lap of 1:22.168 in the eighth practice session of his career, placing 19th among the 22 drivers. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc set the fastest time with a 1:19.075, 3.093 seconds ahead of Aron. He was followed by Max Verstappen (Red Bull; +0.484) and Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari; +0.543).

The Hungarian Grand Prix itself starts 4 p.m. Estonian time on Sunday.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

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