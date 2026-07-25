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Katrina Lehis loses to Russian fencer at world championships

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Katrina Lehis.
Katrina Lehis. Source: BizziTeam/Augusto Bizzi/Luca Pagliaricci/FIE – International Fencing Federation/Facebook
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Estonian fencing star Katrina Lehis is out of the women's individual épée event at the ongoing World Championships in Hong Kong after losing to Russian competitor Anastassia Rustamova.

Lehis is reigning European épée champion and world number one, meaning that unlike her compatriots on the women's and men's teams at the event, she did not have to go through qualifying. However, her individual progress stopped at the round of 32, or round two of the draw proper.

The women's individual events started Wednesday and conclude today, Saturday, while the men's individual competition reaches its climax Sunday. The women's team event takes place on Tuesday, the men's a day later.

Joining Lehis in qualifying were Irina Embrich and Veronika Zuikova.

Teammate Julia Beljajeva just missed out on qualifying.

The Estonian men's team comprised Sten Priinits, Kasper Tafenau, Oliver Laasik and Markus Salm. All had to go through qualifying in Hong Kong, and Priinits and Tafenau went through to the main draw.

Lehis faced Finnish fencer Suvi Lehtonen in the opening round of the main draw and secured progression with a convincing 15:5 victory. She next faced Russia's Anastassia Rustamova in the round of 32; Rustamova had narrowly defeated Seunghye Yang 15:14 in her opening bout. The Estonian lost the opening third of the bout 4:0, then came within two points during the second third, but ultimately had to settle for a clear 15:4 defeat.

Embrich lost 15:8 to Hungary's Blanka Virag Nagy, and while Zuikova gave French competitor and Paris Olympics silver medalist Marie-Florence Candassamy a run for her money, the Estonian lost in this case too, 15:14.

Priinits and Tafenau will begin the men's main draw early Sunday, Estonian time.

The event's official site is here.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

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