Estonian golfer Kristella Sikk crowned European U16 champion

Young golfer Kristella Sikk won the European Under 16 girls' golf title in Spain, finishing as the only player under par.

Sikk is the first Estonian golfer to win an individual European Championship gold. Estonia's only previous individual medal had come last year, when Mattias Varjun returned with silver from the European Mid-Amateur Championship.

"The European Young Masters was a very valuable experience for me because I got to play against very strong opponents and test myself," Sikk said. "The tournament was very well organized and highly competitive. The weather was much warmer than in Estonia, but once I got used to it, it was really pleasant. The course was beautiful and in great condition, and the greens were fast and excellent for putting."

"Our team stuck together and I was very grateful that Kris and Konrad caddied for me on the second and third days. [Coach] Hanna-Maria [Tammo] was a huge help throughout the week. She reminded me to wear sunscreen, drink water and stay in the shade, and she helped me make decisions in difficult situations and calm down. Every day was fun and interesting. There were both good and bad moments, but in the end everything worked out well. Last year I never would have imagined that I would win this tournament myself," Sikk added.

Sikk's three rounds of 69, 71 and 73 across the three days finished with her being three under.

She recorded 21 birdies (one under par) over the three days (including nine in the second round), the highest total of the entire tournament across both the boys' and girls' competitions. Although she carded one costly hole each day, her abundance of birdies made up for every mistake.

For example, her quadruple-bogey eight (a golf score of eight strokes on a hole where the par is four) in the second day came after her ball finished so deeply buried in a bunker that it took three shots to escape. TSecond went to the Czech Republic's Anna Gejdošová (+1), while Spain's Rut Diaz Garcia (+2) claimed third place.

Of other Estonians competing in the girls' event, Nora Marleen Animägi (Estonian Golf & Country Club) produced increasingly mature golf with each round and eventually finished tied for 43rd. Her rounds were 91, 78 and 78 in her debut event.

The best-placed Estonian boy was the youngest member of the national team, 13-year-old Kris Kuusk (Estonian Golf & Country Club), finished tied for 35th after rounds of 77, 74 and 80. Karl Konrad Ranna (Estonian Golf & Country Club) carded rounds of 81, 81 and 80 to finish tied for 49th.

Estonia finished 16th overall, ahead of Scotland, the birthplace of golf, and above neighbors Finland and including golfing nations Portugal and Ireland. France won, followed by Spain and Germany.

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