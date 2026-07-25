Tallinn looking for developer for €20 million Olympic-sized pool project

The City of Tallinn has launched an international public procurement process to find a developer for a planned Olympic-sized swimming pool in the capital.

The City of Tallinn has said it will support the project, on Kuukivi street, near the Tondiraba Sports Hall in the Lasnamäe district, with funding up to €20 million via a procurement agreement.

The pool will be the centerpiece of a planned multi-purpose sports center, accessible to the public and capable of hosting major swimming competitions.

"Through an international procurement, we are looking for a partner who would build a swimming pool complex suitable for organizing international competitions, along with the necessary support infrastructure and parking solution. The city sets very clear conditions for the quality of the pool and its public use, while at the same time giving the private operator the opportunity to design the remaining functions of the building in an economically sustainable way. It is precisely this kind of cooperation model that will help create greater value for the city and ensure the long-term operation of the complex," Deputy Mayor Tiit Terik (Center) said via a press release Saturday.

for City Assets and Planning

Another deputy mayor, Monika Haukanõmm (Center), who has the culture and sport remit, said it is of key importance that the pool can be used by as many people as possible, of all ranges of ability. "This means good conditions for top athletes, recreational swimmers, people with special needs and para-athletes. At present, several generations of young swimmers train so that they see a long-course pool only a few times a year. It is important to emphasise that if a sports complex is built by a private operator, it will also be possible to add the long-awaited additional facilities for other sports," Haukanõmm said.

Special attention will be paid to developing swimming skills among children and young people, and to the opportunity to swim and train in higher-quality conditions, she said, adding timetable priority will be given to compulsory swimming instruction for Tallinn's municipal schools and other youth sports events.

The pool will have 10 lanes and will be 50 meters in length, while a 25-metre pool with more lanes than in the previous tender, and children's pools for beginner instruction will also be included. Entrance, changing room and bicycle parking requirements will support training and competitions, while other functions and features will be up to the developers awarded the contract, the city government said.

The tender requirements also include a parking lot with a minimum of 300 spaces, both above and below ground, while the design should integrate well into the surrounding area.

The procurement will be international and the tender deadline is October 1, with the agreement to be signed no later than January 1, 2027. The tender winner will be required to ensure the building's occupancy permit is issued within 34 months, as well as actually construct the facility.

The new pool is scheduled to be open to city residents by the end of 2029, while procurement materials will be publicly available from next Monday.

The opposition Social Democrats (SDE) had previously criticized the tender project on the grounds of corruption risks.

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