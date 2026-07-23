Construction works in several Tallinn schools are behind schedule

While the majority of Tallinn's education‑related construction projects this summer are on schedule, unexpected issues have arisen at the construction sites of Tallinn Secondary School of Science (Reaalkool) and Hiiu School.

Tallinn has a total of 11 education facilities where large‑scale construction works are taking place this summer. At present, two schools have delays in their completion schedule: Reaalkool and Hiiu School.

The works are stretching into autumn, noted Tallinn deputy mayors Tiit Terik and Andrei Kante.

"Certain schools must organize their studies according to the stage of completion they are in, and whether it is possible to begin studies in these historic buildings or not," said deputy mayor Andrei Kante.

The biggest concern right now is Secondary School of Science. All construction works above ground are progressing according to plan. The concern is the extension built where the stadium used to be. The stadium also functioned as a soakaway field.

Tiit Terik. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"Today's problem child is that water is entering the basement of Reaalkool," noted deputy mayor Tiit Terik, adding that this has also disrupted the construction schedule.

According to Terik, a solution is being sought and builders are pumping water out of the basement on site. Engineers must now determine whether this is a design error. This will become clear after additional expert assessments.

Students from grades 5 to 12 will move back into the school building on Estonia puiestee on 1 September, but primary school students will continue studying at the temporary premises on Roosikrantsi tänav for the first trimester.

Physical education classes will take place outdoors, as the school building's extension cannot yet be used. Although the gym is finished, it does not yet have furniture.

According to Terik, surprises have also emerged during the works at Hiiu School. These have made the construction schedule somewhat tight. He added that there have also been minor collapses during the works.

"The builder has said that they will finish their work by mid‑August," Terik noted. After that, the usage permit process will begin.

It is expected that studies can begin at the school on 1 September. In agreement with the school, there is also a backup plan under which studies would continue for some time at the temporary premises on Vabaduse puiestee.

Andrei Kante. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

In autumn, the school building of Jakob Westholm Upper Secondary School will also undergo renovation. This means that when Reaalkool moves out of the temporary premises on Harju Street, Jakob Westholm Upper Secondary School will move in.

Kante rejected the notion that construction works have reduced the number of study places in schools. "We have study places in practically all schools, except in city‑centre schools, where the number of students does not allow for the creation of new study places," Kante noted.

The city is investing nearly one hundred million euros in the projects. Tallinn has 60 general education schools, one applied college and 115 kindergartens. All will start new schoolyear on 1 September, the Knowledge Day.

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