Estonian schools struggle to fill math and primary‑class teaching jobs

Schools are looking most actively — through public job postings — for mathematics teachers and primary‑class teachers, but English teachers are also in very high demand. The largest number of vacancies is in Tallinn and Harju County, but teachers are frequently missing in Lääne‑Virumaa and Tartu County as well.

In the Õpetajate Leht job listings, schools are seeking 147 education workers — 134 teachers and 13 special‑education or support staff.

There are 92 active postings in total. Although some advertised positions may already be filled, the data provides a good overview of which types of teachers are most needed in which municipalities.

Olga Selištševa, director of Tallinn Tõnismäe State High School, which is looking for four teachers, said the high demand is nothing new. "It was the same last year and the year before. It's an annual situation," she said.

According to Selištševa, the large number of people aspiring to become teachers may give the impression that many new teachers are entering schools, but in reality most who enroll in teacher‑training programs are already working in schools and simply want to obtain the qualification.

"New people aren't coming, and that's the problem," she said.

Tallinn Avatud Kool opened on September 1 in Tallinn, one of two new schools opening in the capital this year. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

By county, Harju County has the most vacancies, with 32 job postings. Lääne‑Virumaa is looking for 12 education workers, and Tartu County for 10.

Pärnu County and Järva County each have five openings, Ida‑Virumaa four, and Jõgeva, Põlva, and Valga counties three each. Rapla, Viljandi, and Võru counties each have two, and Lääne County has one vacancy.

By position type, the largest number of postings are for primary‑class teachers, with 34 vacancies. Among subject teachers, mathematics teachers are most sought after, with 26 postings.

Schools are looking for 19 English teachers and 15 music teachers. There are 11 postings for Estonian language and literature teachers, and four for Estonian language teachers.

Physics teachers are needed for eight positions and chemistry teachers for four, plus one combined physics‑or‑chemistry posting.

Among support specialists and positions related to teaching students with special needs, the most vacancies are for speech therapists, who are sought by 19 institutions.

In many cases, schools need more than one new teacher.

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