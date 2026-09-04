One-third of students have special educational needs and require support

The number of children with special educational needs has grown, and they now make up a third of all students. Schools should provide support for these children, and universities and employers are increasingly able to accommodate their needs.

Students' needs vary widely, but the number of children with special educational needs is rising, said Jürgen Rakaselg, head of the inclusive education department at the Ministry of Education and Research.

"When we look at the full spectrum of special educational needs, it ranges from temporary learning difficulties to deafblindness. The proportion of more complex needs has remained fairly stable over the years, but a significant change has occurred in the so‑called lighter category — there are indeed many more of these students now," Rakaselg said.

Tamsalu School special‑education teacher Mirell Viru said such needs are now recognized more effectively.

"Every local government has by now created its own early‑intervention model, including ours. There are many people involved in noticing. A parent, a teacher or another school employee can be the one who sees something. Sometimes a student has a temporary drop in motivation or another short‑term factor that greatly affects learning, and the child needs support," Viru explained.

A classroom. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

According to the ministry, 30 percent of students need some form of support, but that does not mean they all require a simplified curriculum, Rakaselg said.

"In cases of ADHD, autism spectrum traits and similar conditions, a simplified curriculum may be necessary — but not always, and usually it isn't. About 1.6 percent of students study under a simplified curriculum, and that number has remained stable," he said.

Children with milder needs do require support, but they usually study in mainstream classes and are not legally classified as having special educational needs.

"General support is not legally binding, and it does not change, for example, the amount of funding paid to municipalities. Around 20 percent of students need this kind of support, which is provided in everyday school work by the school psychologist, speech therapist or a special‑education teacher through study‑support lessons or other means," Rakaselg said.

Special‑education teacher Mirell Viru described how a teacher works in a classroom with several students who have special needs. She said supporting the teacher is also crucial.

"In my experience, the teaching material must be made 'digestible' for the whole class — adapted to be manageable. A teacher alone often cannot do everything, which is why the special‑education teacher is there to support them. In a large classroom, teaching assistants are also essential support figures," Viru said.

Rakaselg noted that support needs are often temporary and frequently arise during basic school. Most students later continue their studies and enter the workforce successfully.

"It certainly doesn't mean that if you were among the third of students who needed support at some point during school, your prospects are hopeless. Universities already take into account that some students need certain support or adjustments," Rakaselg said.

Employers are also increasingly aware that some employees may need specific accommodations.

"It seems to me that in a situation of labor shortages, many employers have become more flexible and are willing to make adjustments as far as reasonably possible," Rakaselg said.

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