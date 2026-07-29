'Tartu Buzz' 2-week festival starts Saturday

This Saturday, August 1, sees the start of the "Tartu Sumin" fortnight-long Old Town summer festival in Estonia's second city.

"Tartu Sumin" ("Tartu buzz") kicks off with an Old Town open day on the Saturday, which will see the streets and courtyards get jam packed with flea markets, live music and a diverse cultural program.

The epicenter of the festivities is the central artery of Rüütli tänav, specifically the stretch between Munga and Lai, which organizers say will bring renewed life to a normally quieter part of the Old Town. The main stage will be located on the lawn beside St. John's Church (Jaani kirik), while the program invites visitors to explore the entire Old Town.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Saturday, visitors can browse a fashion flea market on Rüütli, a book market on Kompanii tänav, a creative fair in the Antoniuse õu coutyard, as well as a sports-themed flea market in the courtyard of the Estonian Sports and Olympic Museum (Spordi- ja Olümpiamuuseum, Rüütli 15). A flea market featuring children's items will go ahead in the courtyard at Magasini 3.

Abakhan (Rüütli 11), the adjacent Kivi Bar (Rüütli 13), the Saiko shop in the courtyard of Paper Tiger (Kompanii 2), are other flea markets open to the public.

Of other events, From 11 a.m. to 12 noon, the Tartu City Library (Kompanii 3-5) will host a guided tour for those interested. Advance registration is required, and from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the library will also hold an open dance class introducing participants to different styles of dance-based movement.

Tartu Art Museum curators Aavo Kokk and Andres Eilart will present the exhibition "Köögikunst. Pintsliga tõmmatud toidulugu ("Kitchen Art: A Food Story Painted with a Brush") from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Participants will need to purchase an exhibition ticket.

Regular Saturday guided tours of Tartu's Old Town will be going ahead through the festival, with Estonian-language tours from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and English-language tours from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are available through Fienta.

The Open Old Town Day (Avatud vanalinna päev) concludes at 7 p.m. on August 1 with a concert by Maris Pihlap at the "Tartu Sumin" festival main stage, followed by the Night Buzz event on Rüütli Street, featuring Kepler and DJ Daysleeper from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Rest of the two weeks

The "Sumina" themed evenings will explore different aspects of Tartu's Old Town, with discussions at 7 p.m. and concerts at 8 p.m. on the main stage beside St. John's Church.

On August 3, Tartu stories, myths and legends are to be discussed by Ants Siim, Ants Johanson and Eda Kalmre, moderated by Risto Lehiste, with music from Vaiko Eplik and Priit Võigemast.

On August 5, Old Town food culture will be explored by Inna Jürjo, Anu Kannike, Max Mõttus and Henri Loodmaa, moderated by Susanna Aleksandra Veldi, followed by an Eleryn Tiit trio concert.

On August 10, the focus will be on the Old Town as a living environment and its impact on wellbeing, with speakers including Elo Kiivet, Marie Valgre and Hans Orro, moderated by Heleri All, followed by Sten-Olle and Haldi.

August 12 will feature Youth Day, with workshops, emerging artists, a social media discussion with Hensugusta and a closing performance by Clicherik & Mäx.

On August 14, writer and critic Berk Vaher will moderate a discussion on Tartu's nightlife and subcultures, followed by a performance from Kitty Florentine.

The "Tartu Buzz" official event page is here, and the Facebook page is here. More on the Open Old Town Day itinerary is here.

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