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Gallery: British artist's debut Estonian exhibition opens at ERM

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British artist Monster Chetwynd's
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British artist Monster Chetwynd's first show in the Baltic states has opened at the Estonian National Museum (ERM) in Tartu. The installation runs to early next year.

Dubbed "Saba ja sarvedega" ("With Tail and Horns"), this is an exhibition which invites visitors of all ages to transform, take the stage and co-create. The exhibition space is filled with colorful collages, fantasy creatures, and large-scale installations.

"Monster Chetwynd's exhibition is above all a game – a game with the boundaries of oneself and the imagination. It shows how the museum can offer new ways of participating: here the visitor can do, try, step into a role and leave their mark. The fact that the artist's first exhibition in the Baltics is taking place precisely at ERM is a meaningful part of our ERMX program, celebrating the tenth anniversary of our Raadi home," museum director Laura Kipper said.

"Saba ja sarvedega" came to Tartu hot on the heels of its presentation at the Copenhagen Contemporary art center. In Monster Chetwynd's characteristic do-it-yourself aesthetic, pop culture and folklore, surrealist film and puppet theater, as well as stage designs, figures and costumes made from papier-mâché, recycled clothing and other readily available materials, are brought together.

The ERM opening event saw Estonian performance artists and alternative circus trope Carousel Company combine physical theater, dance, music and contemporary circus.

Monster Chetwynd, born Alalia Chetwynd in 1973 and also known as  Spartacus Chetwynd and Marvin Gaye Chetwyn, was nominated for the Turner Prize in 2012.

"Saba ja sarvedega" is open at ERM until January 24, 2027.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Annika Remmel

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