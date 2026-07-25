Gallery: Textile designer turns Estonian landscapes into reversible rugs

Misty forests and bog landscapes have been transformed into reversible woven works in textile designer Monika Järg's new show "Reflections," now open at Tallinn's HOP Gallery.

The exhibition features rugs inspired by landscapes, structures and patterns from the artist's surroundings, reflecting both her experiences and her approach to textile design.

The color gradation of the diamond pattern on long rugs titled "Kuusik" is a reflection of a forest emerging in the morning mist, while "Kirna" depicts a reed bed casting a shadow on water glistening in the sun.

"Nehatu" wall panels, meanwhile, offer echoes of summer and winter textures found in Estonian bog landscapes.

Järg said she shapes each rug using a blend of personal knowledge, experience and intuition, creating solutions based on specific materials, technology and purpose.

"The basics of weaving have been passed down through the millennia to the present day," she said. While there are exceptions, she continued, "modern technology can often simply increase efficiency and ensure consistent quality."

Made in Lihula

The rugs on display were produced at Estonian rugmaker Narma's Lihula factory, made from recycled cotton yarn using modern Jacquard looms and the company's proprietary SmartWeave technology, which can create reversible rugs with different patterns and color schemes on each side.

Järg said working as both a designer and product developer within a modern Estonian manufacturing company is a privilege that has given her the chance to balance technical constraints with creative freedom.

"I have taken on the roles of an attentive listener, a craftsman bound by rules and a passionate designer," she added.

Born in 1975, Monika Järg is a graduate of the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) and has taught textile design at several Estonian universities. She designs and develops rugs for Narma and Tekstiil Ruumis, and is a member of both the Estonian Association of Designers (EDL) and the Estonian Artists' Association (EKL).

"Reflections" runs through August 23.

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