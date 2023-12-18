Estonian textile artists' association opens annual exhibition ETTE/VAATLIK

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Estonian Textile Artists' Association opened its annual exhibition, ETTE/VAATLIK, at the ARS Art Factory's project space on Wednesday.

The Estonian Textile Artists' Association, established in 1993, looks to the future and honors its past. Over the years, the association has expanded, both in terms of the membership and in the scope of its activities.

This year's participants include esteemed artist: Ehalill Halliste, Sigrid Huik, Elna Kaasik, Mariann Kallas, Krista Leesi, Aet Ollisaar, Kadi Pajupuu, Ene Pars, Erika Pedak, Marilyn Piirsalu, Tiina Puhkan, Anu Raud, Tuuli Reinsoo, Ilme Rätsep, Ülle Saatmäe, Malle- Maria Sild, Zane Shumeiko, Ljudmila Swarczewskaja, Aune Taamal, Reet Talimaa, Erika Tammpere, Milvi Thalheim, Svetlana Todurova, Liisa Torsus, and Kerttu Varik.

The exhibition is designed by Madis Liplap, graphics designed by Kadi Pajupuu

The exhibition is organized by the board of Estonian Textile Artists Association and supported by the Estonian Cultural Foundation and the Estonian Artists' Association.

ETTE/VAATLIK is open in the ARS project space until January 13.

Exhibition ETTE/VAATLIK. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

--

