Miljard Kilk work sells for record sum for a living Estonian artist

"Pime usk" by Miljard Kilk (1986). Source: Miljard Kilk. Photo: Allee galerii
The first day of the fall auction of the Allee Galerii in Tallinn saw record-breaking bids for many works and authors. Miljard Kilk became the most expensive living artist in Estonia when his painting "Pime usk" (Blind faith) from 1986 sold for €86,100.

Most of the 67 paintings and graphic prints put up for auction found new owners. The highest prices were fetched by Nikolai Triik's 1915 painting "Vana aed" (Old garden) at €135,000 (bidding started at €130,000), Miljard Kilk's surrealist painting "Pime usk" (started at €13,500, sold for €86,100), Ants Laikmaa's 1913 "Talumaastik rukkihakkidega" (Farm landscape with rye shocks) at €63,000 (bidding started at €38,000) and Ervin Õunapuu's 1985 surrealist work "Viimane tõke" (The last obstacle), selling for €47,000 after a starting bid of €15,000.

While all the works fetched new price records for their authors, Miljard Kilk became the most expensive living artist based on Estonian auction houses' results.

Other sales worth mentioning were August Albo's (1893-1963) "Päikesetõus lumel" (Sunrise on the snow) at €17,000 (starting at €12,000) and Olev Subbi's "Granada" (2001) at €18,000 (starting at €12,000). Buyer interest was also considerable for prints by Eduar Wiiralt, Jüri Arrak, Evald Okas, Leonhard Lapin, Endel Krõks ja Marje Üksis.

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Marcus Turovski

Miljard Kilk work sells for record sum for a living Estonian artist

