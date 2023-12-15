Estonian art students to sell unique works at Christmas market on Sunday

Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) Christmas Market.
Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) Christmas Market. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
Tallinn's Solaris Center will be packed on Sunday as students and alumni of the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) sell their works at the annual Christmas market, which is one of the biggest in Estonia and attracts hundreds of people every year.

"Since most of the products sold at the Christmas market cannot found in any other stores, it is a great opportunity to come and see some unique local designs that will fit easily into Jõuluvana's (Estonian Santa) sack," said Cristopher Siniväli, organizer of the EKA Christmas Market.

A total of around eighty young artists and designers will be selling their creations on the three floors of the Solaris Center. In addition to ceramics, jewelry and warm knitwear, this year's market will also feature 3D-printed footwea and exclusive sheepskin from Gotland sheep.

"The market is brimming with products, and looking at the work of young designers, their clever reuse of materials and the contrast with fast fashion is striking. The Christmas market also aims to encourage people to give their loved ones local handicrafts instead of mass-produced goods for Christmas," Siniväli added.

The EKA Christmas Market, which has become an annual tradition, will take place at the Solaris Center this Sunday, December 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

