December sees festive season in full swing in Tallinn

Tallinn turns into a festive haven in December, bustling with a myriad of activities and sights. From the historic Old Town to its vibrant neighborhoods, this December the Estonian capital is hosting an array of cultural and family-friendly events.

Tallinn City Center District Governor Monika Haukanõmm said that the Christmas season in Tallinn is where the magic of the holidays truly comes to life.

"We invite everyone to experience the festive spirit Tallinn offers – from the iconic Christmas Market in the Old Town to various cultural and family-friendly events across the city. It's the perfect opportunity to create lasting memories with family and friends," she said.

The renowned Tallinn Christmas Market, open until January 7, 2024 at the Town Hall Square, continues to be one of the major highlights.

In Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) stands the city's main Christmas tree, surrounded by stalls operated primarily by local artisans and merchants, offering a rich selection of Christmas cuisine and crafts. From traditional blood sausages and sour cabbage to gingerbread and hot Christmas drinks, the market caters to a range of tastes, including vegan options.

Throughout December, a variety of events and markets are taking place in locations across the city. In the bustling Rotermann Quarter, the Rotermann X Coca-Cola Christmas Market captivates families with its unique blend of crafting workshops, family events, and the much-anticipated visits from Jõuluvana (Estnian Santa Claus.

Christmas market stall. Source: Elin Hein

Located by the sea, Tallinn's Iglupark provides a distinctive holiday experience with its Christmas sauna and winter swimming. Art and design lovers will find unique Estonian creations at the EKA Christmas Market, held at the Estonian Academy of Arts and Solaris Center.

Tallinn's Old Town courtyards come to life with fairytale light and sound installations, adding a magical touch to the festive season. And ballet lovers are in for a treat with the Estonian National Opera's production of "The Nutcracker," a sparkling rendition of the classic Christmas fairytale.

The Town Hall Square Christmas Market culminates with the declaration of Christmas Peace by Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) on December 24, a tradition dating back 368 years.

The festivities then extend into the New Year, with a special celebration on New Year's Eve featuring music and entertainment. In addition to celebrations at the Town Hall Square, a New Year's Eve 2023 concert with popular Estonian artists including Trad.Attack! and Nublu, along with a stunning light show, will take place on Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) promising an unforgettable start to the New Year.

Tallinn Town Hall Square Christmas Market. Source: Jelena Rudi

