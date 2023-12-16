December sees festive season in full swing in Tallinn

News
Rotermann Chrismtas Market.
Rotermann Chrismtas Market. Source: Rotermann Facebook
News

Tallinn turns into a festive haven in December, bustling with a myriad of activities and sights. From the historic Old Town to its vibrant neighborhoods, this December the Estonian capital is hosting an array of cultural and family-friendly events.

Tallinn City Center District Governor Monika Haukanõmm said that the Christmas season in Tallinn is where the magic of the holidays truly comes to life.

"We invite everyone to experience the festive spirit Tallinn offers – from the iconic Christmas Market in the Old Town to various cultural and family-friendly events across the city. It's the perfect opportunity to create lasting memories with family and friends," she said.

The renowned Tallinn Christmas Market, open until January 7, 2024 at the Town Hall Square, continues to be one of the major highlights.

In Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) stands the city's main Christmas tree, surrounded by stalls operated primarily by local artisans and merchants, offering a rich selection of Christmas cuisine and crafts. From traditional blood sausages and sour cabbage to gingerbread and hot Christmas drinks, the market caters to a range of tastes, including vegan options.

Throughout December, a variety of events and markets are taking place in locations across the city. In the bustling Rotermann Quarter, the Rotermann X Coca-Cola Christmas Market captivates families with its unique blend of crafting workshops, family events, and the much-anticipated visits from Jõuluvana (Estnian Santa Claus.

Christmas market stall. Source: Elin Hein

Located by the sea, Tallinn's Iglupark provides a distinctive holiday experience with its Christmas sauna and winter swimming. Art and design lovers will find unique Estonian creations at the EKA Christmas Market, held at the Estonian Academy of Arts and Solaris Center.

Tallinn's Old Town courtyards come to life with fairytale light and sound installations, adding a magical touch to the festive season. And ballet lovers are in for a treat with the Estonian National Opera's production of "The Nutcracker," a sparkling rendition of the classic Christmas fairytale.

The Town Hall Square Christmas Market culminates with the declaration of Christmas Peace by Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) on December 24, a tradition dating back 368 years.

The festivities then extend into the New Year, with a special celebration on New Year's Eve featuring music and entertainment. In addition to celebrations at the Town Hall Square, a New Year's Eve 2023 concert with popular Estonian artists including Trad.Attack! and Nublu, along with a stunning light show, will take place on Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) promising an unforgettable start to the New Year.

Tallinn Town Hall Square Christmas Market. Source: Jelena Rudi

More information about all the Christmas festivities and events in Tallinn can be found here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:00

Estonian health care system would benefit from restructuring and more funds

15:30

December sees festive season in full swing in Tallinn

15:10

Green hydrogen use in Estonian transport and energy sectors raises concerns

14:10

Estonian foreign minister: Ukraine will get €50 billion EU aid in any case

13:12

New Defense League chief keen to develop mobile drone defense systems

12:15

Estonian Rescue Board advises people to be prepared in case of power cuts

11:19

Feature | Along the Latvia-Estonia border: Southernmost Estonia

10:20

Estonian gas providers considering price cuts from February

09:27

Justice chancellor calls for clarity on access to sensitive personal data

08:29

Government plans more thorough checks on people coming to work in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

14.12

Estonia prefers not to postpone Rail Baltica completion to have it pass through Riga

15.12

Mihkelson: EU treaties allow suspending Hungary's right to vote

08:29

Government plans more thorough checks on people coming to work in Estonia

15.12

Council defends snow clearing policy after Tallinners' complaints

12:15

Estonian Rescue Board advises people to be prepared in case of power cuts

15.12

Estonia seeking replacement for Spain's air defense systems

15.12

Same-sex marriage to bring new gender neutral forms

14.12

Developer wants to erect two high-rises on Stockmann plot in Tallinn

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: