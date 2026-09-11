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Gallery: ERR holds topping-out ceremony for new TV house

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ERR TV House topping out ceremony, Thursday, September 10, 2026.
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The under-construction ERR TV House received a traditional Estonian topping-out ceremony on Thursday, with the Tallinn mayor and culture minister in attendance.

The building is due to be completed by the end of 2027 and, since the television house (Telemaja) has reached its full extent in terms of height, the topping-out ceremony (Sarikapidu) went ahead, replete with fir wreath placed at the highest point on the structure.

ERR board chair Erik Roose was joined for the ceremony among others by Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center), Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) and Tarmo Pohlak, management board member of Nordecon, constructing the building.

Pohlak said the new build is a complex project due to its purpose, but beyond that the work as been much like any other city center construction project. The adjacent Radio House (Raadiomaja), built in the early 1970s also presented challenges.

"What was technically challenging was that the Radio House is right next door and has a shallow foundation — it sits on a slab — so we had to shore up that side to make sure the Radio House stayed in place," Pohlak explained.

The Cultural Endowment of Estonia (Kultuurkapital), financing the construction as one of several projects of national cultural importance, announced that its annual awards ceremony is set to take place at the TV house in early February 2028, concentrating minds on getting the project done by then.

"If they have invited themselves over, I think it would be hard for us to refuse. Otherwise, perhaps we won't get the final portion of the funding. I think that assuming it isn't 'raining knives' in February, which is possible, then yes, we'll start preparing," Roose commented.

While the new building will replace the somewhat dilapidated property on nearby Faehlmanni tänav, the latter building is being retained for one important room it contains: "It's a nuclear bunker. Back when the old television building was constructed, a nuclear shelter probably seemed more necessary, despite everything, than it does today. I hope we have assessed the security situation correctly," Roose said on this.

Background:

The new ETV TV house in Tallinn, designed by Kadarik Tüür Arhitektid, was funded by the Cultural Endowment after a 2024 law change and is being built by Nordecon. The total project cost was budgeted to remain within €77 million, funded by the Cultural Endowment, the sale of the old Gonsiori property, and the sale of another property belonging to ERR on Tuisu tänav in Tallinn. Construction began in 2025, involved demolishing the old TV mast foundations, and reached full height in September 2026. Completion is expected by the end of 2027, with ERR planning to move in during 2028.

What is a topping out ceremony?

The Sairkpidu is not unique to ERR's new TV house and fir wreaths can often be seen atop under-construction private residences and other buildings in Estonia.

The Estonian Open Air Museum explains a topping out (U.K.) or topping off (U.S.) ceremony is a tradition marking the moment a building's rafters are completed — the highest point of construction. In Estonia, builders place a wreath on the roof, and the owner is expected to bring it down and provide a meal for the workers. If the owner ignores it, the builders may replace the wreath with an old broom, trousers, or other objects as a humorous protest.

The custom has similar versions across Europe: Richtfest in Germany, Taklagsfest in Sweden, Rejsegilde in Denmark, and Kranselag in Norway. It likely reached Estonia through the Baltic German cultural space, with the earliest Estonian press mentions appearing in the 1850s and the tradition fully taking root among Estonians around a century ago.

In the 1930s, the wreath was often combined with the national flag, and sometimes decorated with tools or symbols. The tradition survived the Soviet era, though the accompanying partying was criticized in the Soviet press. Today, the topping out ceremony remains a widespread but simple way to mark a construction milestone and thank the workers.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Johanna Alvin

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

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