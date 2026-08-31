Gallery: Tallinn bus stop renamed Ringhäälingu as broadcasting turns 100

Tallinn's Gonsiori bus stops were officially renamed Ringhäälingu on Monday, ahead of Estonia's approaching broadcasting centennial.

As of August 31, the pair of busy bus stops — one in front of Estonian Public Broadcasting's Radio House and the other opposite the current TV House — has been renamed Ringhäälingu, or "Broadcasting."

The name change marks the centennial of the launch of regular radio broadcasts from a Kopli station in December 1926, ushering in Estonia's broadcasting era.

A small outdoor display in and around the downtown-bound bus shelter features photographs spanning a century of local broadcasting.

The milestone anniversary will also be marked by other events, including an extensive history series on Vikerraadio and a new book on the history of Estonian broadcasting.

Tallinn's newly renamed Ringhäälingu bus stop outside ERR's headquarters. August 31, 2026. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

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