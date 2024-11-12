X!

ERR, Nordecon sign TV House construction contract live on air

Photo: Siim Lõvi/ERR
This Tuesday, live on Terevisioon, Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) board chair Erik Roose and Nordecon board member Tarmo Pohlak signed the construction contract for ERR's long-awaited new TV House.

"There has been talk of building a new, unified complex since the founding of Estonian Public Broadcasting," Roose said. "Which is why today is a significant day for ERR, as we move from dreaming to actually starting construction."

The contract signed Tuesday is valued at €40.1 million plus VAT, together with any price adjustments impacted by the construction price index.

Additional costs beyond construction will include things like utility connection fees, public art costs and new equipment. The total cost of the new TV House project, including VAT, is expected to remain within the previously budgeted €77 million.

Funding for the new complex will come from the Cultural Endowment of Estonia's nationally significant cultural building fund, the sale of the current TV House property at Gonsiori 27 and the sale of a previously ERR-owned property on Tuisu tänav.

 Announced in April 2019 as the winning design for ERR's new TV House was "Roheline lina" by Kadarik Tüür Arhitektid.

The new complex will be built between ERR's existing Radio House and News House, at the intersection of Kreutzwaldi tänav and Gonsiori tänav, with six above-ground floors and one underground floor and a total net floor area of 17,000 square meters.

According to the contract, construction is scheduled for completion within 36 months, i.e. by the end of 2027.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

