X!

Power outage hits ERR's Tallinn offices after construction work damages cable

News
ERR's News House on Kreutzwaldi street was one of the buildings affected by Wednesday's power cut.
ERR's News House on Kreutzwaldi street was one of the buildings affected by Wednesday's power cut. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERRR
News

A power cut struck public broadcaster ERR's Tallinn offices on Wednesday after drilling work at a nearby construction site damaged an electricity cable.

The outage, which occurred just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, followed damage caused to a cable running under the construction site where ERR's new TV house is under development. The power cut affected all of ERR's Tallinn buildings, but electricity generators were quickly brought online to ensure that broadcasting operations continued without interruption.

Repairs to the damaged cable are expected to take time, and the ERR News House on Kreutzwaldi Street has also been left without running water due to the incident. The full extent of the damage and cause of the outage are still under investigation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Andrew Whyte

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Photography exhibition showing mothers of Ukrainian soldiers opens in Tallinn

19:50

Court ruling on Lääneranna school downsizing to be made by October

19:20

Estonian artist Kristi Kongi impresses with first New York solo show

18:42

Former education minister's appeal verdict delayed due to Sangaste Castle case

18:40

Video: Tommy Cash rehearses for Eurovision in Basel

18:03

South Estonian farm seeks name for zebra foal

17:50

New exhibition about Lennart Meri's films opening at University of York

17:10

A Reader Asks: Have ticks replaced fleas in Estonia?

16:42

Kalev/Cramo go 2-0 up in basketball semifinal series against Rapla

16:14

Applied art museum show explores relationship between artists and materials

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

15:04

Baltics close airspace to world leaders traveling to Russia for May 9 Updated

06.05

Locked Shields 2025 cyber defense exercise gets underway in Tallinn

06.05

Escaped kangaroo faces tough odds in Estonian wilderness

06.05

Possible fecal contamination found in Tartu area drinking water

05.05

Measles-infected person recently traveled by bus from Latvia to Estonia

06.05

Estonia uses outdated computer systems to pay pensions, benefits

06.05

Swedbank cuts Estonia's economic growth forecast for this year

05.05

Gallery: March for Palestine held in Tallinn's Old Town

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo