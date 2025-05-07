Power outage hits ERR's Tallinn offices after construction work damages cable

The outage, which occurred just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, followed damage caused to a cable running under the construction site where ERR's new TV house is under development. The power cut affected all of ERR's Tallinn buildings, but electricity generators were quickly brought online to ensure that broadcasting operations continued without interruption.

Repairs to the damaged cable are expected to take time, and the ERR News House on Kreutzwaldi Street has also been left without running water due to the incident. The full extent of the damage and cause of the outage are still under investigation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!