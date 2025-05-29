Thousands left without electricity in Tallinn's Nõmme district

Thousands of households in the Nõmme neighborhood of Tallinn were left without electricity Wednesday evening, due to an outage.

According to information received by ERR, due to the power outage in Laagri, both traffic lights and information boards were out of order.

Electricity was reportedly out in nearly 5,000 households from around 7 p.m. Elektrilevi restored power over the course of several hours, telling ERR at around 8 p.m. that crews were en route to Nõmme and that they hoped to restore electricity within the hour.

Outages in Nõmme, south of Tallinn city center, on Wednesday evening. Source: Elektrilevi

As of 8:25 p.m., Elektrilevi stated that electricity was back on in the bulk of homes, with about 720 still without power, an hour later announcing that power had been restored in Nõmme, though over 500 households were experiencing power cuts in nearby Kristiine.

Just before 10 p.m. Elektrilevi announced the cause of the outage: A fault with two medium-voltage cables, adding that power should have been fully restored an hour from that point.

As of the time of writing Elektrilevi's outages map, updated in real time, was showing zero electricity faults in the Tallinn area and just a handful nationwide.

