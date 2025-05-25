Nõmme Kalju win Tipner Trophy in thrilling penalty shootout

The Evald Tipner Trophy, Estonia's domestic football trophy, was decided in edge-of-the-seat style Saturday as Nõmme Kalju FC came from a two-goal deficit to tie the score in regular time against Tallinna FCI Levadia. Kalju then won the penalty shootout 4:3.

Nõmme was making its fifth appearance in the final, and the win was the first for a decade.

18-year-old midfielder Rommi Siht, who finished off the game wearing the captain's armband, said: "The game had its ups and downs, at times Levadia was better and at times we were. In a match between equals, going to extra time and penalties is the result. This time we were stronger in penalties, and that was decisive."

"We have a young team, and someone has to be the leader. Sometimes it's me, sometimes others. This experience is definitely a very good one, and that's how we must move forward," he added.

Siht took one of the penalties too. "The manager asked if I wanted to. I said of course I do, in a match like this. It wasn't anything that bad—if you're a footballer, you're ready for these moments. And if you're in line, then you go and shoot," he went on.

Levadia opened up the scores in the 17th minute when Mihkel Ainsalu converted a free kick from the edge of Kalju's penalty area in the 17th minute, with no other goals following in the first half.

However within a minute of the start of the second half, Levadia were awarded a penalty, which their Brazilian midfielder Joao Pedro duly slotted home.

Things were looking done and dusted until the 72nd minute, when attacking midfielder Kristjan Kask was in the right place at the right time after a corner kick scramble, to score Kalju's first, then just eight minutes later, Kalju tied things up after an attack down the right flank by Kask again found Ghanaian attacker Ibrahim Jabiri, who sent the ball into Levadia's net.

Kalju's pressure did not ease up and in the 86th minute they were awarded another penalty, which Nikita Ivanov converted to put Kalju ahead 3–2.

However, Levadia were not so easily cast aside either. In the 89th minute, midfielder Brent Lepistu rose highest in Kalju's penalty area after a set piece and managed to equalize with a header, pushing things into extra time.

While plenty of chances fell in the added time, the closest just cleared by regular Kalju captain Maksim Podholjuzin, the scores remained tied, meaning a penalty shootout beckoned.

Kalju hit home their first two penalties, while Levadia's Edgar Tur missed, and in the next round, Kalju 'keeper Maksim Pavlov saved Aleksandr Zakarliuka's attempt. Senegalese player Modou Tambedou then kept Kalju's penalty scoring streak intact and sealed a 4–3 win on penalties.

