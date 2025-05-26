X!

Eneli Jefimova sets another new Estonian record in London

Swimmer Eneli Jefimova set another personal best and domestic record at the weekend's international competition in London, knocking off 0.05 seconds from her previous record in the 100-meter breaststroke, putting in a time of 1:05.81.

Jefimova had already set a new Estonian record in the 200 meters, not her strongest distance, on the Saturday, at the AP Race London International, though she had to struggle earlier on in the heats.

"I was disappointed in the morning after the heats, because the time wasn't quite what I had hoped for," she said.

Nonetheless, she advanced from the 100-meter morning heats in second place, with a time of 1:07.79.

"I was certainly sad about it, but thought it's okay and went into the evening final with a clear head. I wanted simply to swim my race and focus on the number of strokes and the turns," she continued.

This made the victory and new PB all the sweeter.

"When I saw the time, I was pleasantly shocked – a new personal best and a very sweet victory. I haven't specifically prepared for this competition, I'm swimming under load at the moment. Honestly – these times are making me feel really good right now and giving me more confidence," Jefimova added.

Angharad Evans, current world season leader, was second (1:06.04).

Sunday's result now places Jefimova fourth in the world season rankings.

She has one more race on Monday in London, the 50-meter breaststroke, which again she holds the current domestic record in – 29.89 set in Helsinki last month.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

