Leonid Latsepov wins Rapla 10km race, sets new PB

Leonid Latsepov won the main 10-kilometer race at Saturday's Rapla Selver Grand Run, an event which attracted around 1,600 runners.

Latsepov improved his long-standing PB over the distance by two seconds, to 29:30.

"This is really so cool. I've been dreaming of this all week, did lighter workouts on purpose, didn't overdo it. I really wanted to break my personal best, it's so old!" Latsepov said post-race. "I've already run seven marathons, but the 10 km record was still standing from my university days."

Tiidrek Nurme (29:38) was second, Karel Hussar (29:40) third, setting a PB in the process too.

20-year-old Morten Siht (30:10) also broke the U-23 Estonian record he held by 13 seconds.

In the women's event, Liis-Grete Arro won (33:52) and improved on her PB by a whole two minutes and one second, moving from 13th to third in Estonia's all-time list. "My personal best was 35:51 from two years ago — we just took off two minutes in two years. I'm sincerely happy to have reached the [top three] in the rankings," Arro, who was 14th overall, told ERR.

Helen Bell (35:27), and Kristiina Verevmägi (37:11) rounded out the top three.

"That's what I came for. I hoped to have more men to run with. There were only two, who spent most of the time drafting behind me. But the breathing on my neck was so important and gave me extra strength," Arro went on.

Kalev Hõlpus successfully defended his title in the Höhle 5 km youth race for the third year in a row, finishing in 15:49.

