X!

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova wins again in London

News
Eneli Jefimova
Eneli Jefimova Source: ERR
News

Swimmer Eneli Jefimova pulled off a third win at the AP Race London International event, by finishing first in the 50 meter breaststroke Monday.

Having already set new PBs and new domestic records in the 200-meter and 100-meter breaststroke races, winning the latter, Jefimova, 18, took victory in the 50-meter final with a time of 30.02, just 19 hundredths of a second off a third new Estonian record.

Ralf Tribuntsov and Daniel Zaitsev reached the men's 50-meter butterfly final at the same event, with Tribuntsov finishing second with a time of 23.41, missing the World Championship A-standard by five hundredths. Zaitsev, recovering from shoulder surgery, placed fourth (23.51).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Henrik Laever, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:45

Gallery: New Estonian Swedes exhibition opens at national museum in Tartu

18:23

Henn announces 26-man squad to take on Israel and Norway in World Cup qualifiers

17:54

Standard letter postage jumps to €1.50 in Estonia's postal price hike

17:21

Estonian police: We used license plate camera data for intended purpose

17:07

Large numbers of dead river fish in Pärnu County may be result of disease

16:52

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova wins again in London

16:25

New hotel to be built in Tallinn's Pirita

16:00

Real estate would be cheaper if Tallinn cut red tape, entrepreneurs say

15:55

Rail track electrification delays costing Elron millions in lost revenue

15:38

Government advisor: Energy development plan gets consumption forecasts wrong

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.05

Russian navy steals Estonian university's wave buoy, takes it to Kaliningrad

10:13

Finnair faces tough choices that could affect Estonian flight connections

08:27

Finland treating helicopter crash which killed Estonians as criminal investigation

26.05

Estonia launches international search for Moroccan citizen wanted over data theft

26.05

Coalition cuts car tax for families with children

26.05

Rising prices pushing first-time buyers out of Estonia's property market

26.05

Osmussaar island's permanent residents do not exist in the eyes of the state

10:52

Prosecutor: Pro-Kremlin agitator tried to set up armed anti-state militia in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo