Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova wins again in London

Swimmer Eneli Jefimova pulled off a third win at the AP Race London International event, by finishing first in the 50 meter breaststroke Monday.

Having already set new PBs and new domestic records in the 200-meter and 100-meter breaststroke races, winning the latter, Jefimova, 18, took victory in the 50-meter final with a time of 30.02, just 19 hundredths of a second off a third new Estonian record.

Ralf Tribuntsov and Daniel Zaitsev reached the men's 50-meter butterfly final at the same event, with Tribuntsov finishing second with a time of 23.41, missing the World Championship A-standard by five hundredths. Zaitsev, recovering from shoulder surgery, placed fourth (23.51).

