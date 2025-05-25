X!

Rapla, TalTech head to decisive game five in basketball runner-up series

News
Rapla Utilitas players.
Rapla Utilitas players. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Basketball team Rapla Utilitas took their second win over TalTech/Alexela in the Estonian basketball championship, third-fourth place playoff, forcing the series into a decisive fifth game.

Both teams are tied at two each, though TalTech have home advantage in the deciding match on Monday.

TalTech/Alexela had come from behind to beat Rapla Utilitas 91:67, matching Rapla's home win earlier in the week.

Playing for survival in the best-of-five series, Rapla fell behind early, but a 10–0 run in the first quarter put them ahead by three at the buzzer. The home side continued strongly into the second quarter, stretching their lead to 11 points.

TalTech kept battling and managed to tie the game within four minutes, however. The hosts had restored a four-point lead by the end of the tightly contested quarter, yet the final quarter began with TalTech ahead 59:57.

Rapla then opened the fourth quarter with a 9–0 run and played confidently in the decisive moments in front of their home crowd, sealing an 83:76 win.

Power forward Tormi Niits was top scorer with 19 points and eight rebounds. TalTech's top performer was Kristjan Kitsing with 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

The deciding match is on Monday at the TalTech sports hall.

The final series, contested by Tartu Ülikool Maks ja Moorits against BC Kalev/Cramo is currently tied at one game apiece.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:36

Estonian conscripts impressed with new field ration packs

14:20

Rapla, TalTech head to decisive game five in basketball runner-up series

14:17

Ott Lumi: New Reform-Eesti 200 coalition agreement has bureaucrats' face

13:16

Leonid Latsepov wins Rapla 10km race, sets new PB

11:51

Nõmme Kalju win Tipner Trophy in thrilling penalty shootout

11:12

Tallinn mayor: State unprepared in transition to Estonian education

10:21

Kristin Lätt clear leader in Czech Republic disc golf tournament

10:15

Eneli Jefimova sets new 200-meter breaststroke PB in London

09:28

Journalist: Plenty of loose ends in new Reform-Eesti 200 coalition pact

08:55

Frontex deputy director: Command center in Narva a symbolic signal

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.05

Estonia not following Finland's lead in classification of platform workers

24.05

Tough market as rural homes in Southern Estonia still struggle to sell

24.05

Reform-Eesti 200 coalition deal finally released, includes tax, pension changes

24.05

Under amended law, apartment associations must get basements shelter-ready

22.05

Estonian startup entrepreneurs launch major new Tallinn tech hub

22.05

Wise co-founder: Not investing in Estonia means quitting

24.05

Seaweed and mussel farm coming to bay in coastal Estonian resort town

23.05

Appeal seeks to drop Tallinn high school's Russian title and restore historic name

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo