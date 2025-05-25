Rapla, TalTech head to decisive game five in basketball runner-up series

Basketball team Rapla Utilitas took their second win over TalTech/Alexela in the Estonian basketball championship, third-fourth place playoff, forcing the series into a decisive fifth game.

Both teams are tied at two each, though TalTech have home advantage in the deciding match on Monday.

TalTech/Alexela had come from behind to beat Rapla Utilitas 91:67, matching Rapla's home win earlier in the week.

Playing for survival in the best-of-five series, Rapla fell behind early, but a 10–0 run in the first quarter put them ahead by three at the buzzer. The home side continued strongly into the second quarter, stretching their lead to 11 points.

TalTech kept battling and managed to tie the game within four minutes, however. The hosts had restored a four-point lead by the end of the tightly contested quarter, yet the final quarter began with TalTech ahead 59:57.

Rapla then opened the fourth quarter with a 9–0 run and played confidently in the decisive moments in front of their home crowd, sealing an 83:76 win.

Power forward Tormi Niits was top scorer with 19 points and eight rebounds. TalTech's top performer was Kristjan Kitsing with 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

The deciding match is on Monday at the TalTech sports hall.

The final series, contested by Tartu Ülikool Maks ja Moorits against BC Kalev/Cramo is currently tied at one game apiece.

