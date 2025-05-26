X!

Disc golfer Kristin Lätt takes convincing win at DGPT Czech stage

Kristin Lätt.
Kristin Lätt. Source: DGPT
Disc golf double world champion Kristin Lätt maintained her lead on the final day of the Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) stage in Benešov, Czech Republic, beating the next-placed competitors by four strokes.

Lätt was tied for third place with her compatriot Kaidi Allsalu and Finland's Silva Saarinen after day one, but took control on the second day and rose to top the leaderboard.

On Sunday, the decisive day, she completed the round with ten birdies (one under par) and ten pars.

In total, over three days, the Estonian finished 26 under par, giving her the win.

Second place went to Saarinen (22 below par), who had a strong final day.

Briton Rachel Turton also made the podium, finishing 18 under par overall. Fourth place was shared between Norwegian Emilie Nesse and another Estonian, Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste (both 16 under par).

Three more Estonians placed in the top 12: Keiti Tätte was seventh, Allsalu placed tenth, and Kristi Unt finished twelfth.

Disc golfer Kristin Lätt takes convincing win at DGPT Czech stage

