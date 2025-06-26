X!

Estonian disc golf star Kristin Lätt leads by 5 shots at European Championships

News
Kristin Lätt.
Kristin Lätt. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's Kristin Lätt, the world's number one women's disc golfer, finished the opening day of the European Championships in Langevag, Norway in the lead. The Estonian is 5 shots ahead of her nearest rivals.

Lätt completed the 18-hole round in 59 shots, recording a score of 6 under par. Lätt recorded ten birdies and four bogeys and finished five shots ahead of the Finland's Henna Blomroos and Tinja Väisänen and Iceland's Maria Eldey Kristinardottir, who share third place on 1 under par.

Of the other Estonians competing in Norway, Kaidi Allsalu is in fifth (0), Keiti Tätte 13th (+4) and Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste 16th (+5).

The European Championships end this Sunday.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Henrik Laever

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

26.06

Gallery: President Karis welcomes outstanding school graduates in Rose Garden reception

26.06

Estonian disc golf star Kristin Lätt leads by 5 shots at European Championships

26.06

Estonia's Eneli Jefimova wins swimming gold at U-23 Euros in Slovakia

26.06

Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives to focus on Tartu in local elections

26.06

Estonia the focus country at animation and short film festival in Barcelona

26.06

Watch and listen to Song and Dance Festival live on ERR's channels July 3–6

26.06

Kohtla-Järve to turn to Supreme Court over non-citizens' voting rights revocation

26.06

Invasive species a threat to native plants in Estonia

26.06

Entrepreneur Urmas Sõõrumaa: I was offered Tallinn mayor role

26.06

In pictures: Estonian Song and Dance Festival flame on relay around the country Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

25.06

Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace

25.06

Estonia joins 14 other EU states in calling for ETS2 ammendments

25.06

PPA struggling with tourists who visit Estonian-Russian border at Saatse

25.06

Kylie Minogue's Tallinn show no longer going ahead

26.06

Reform Party: We can't move forward with current Tallinn mayor

26.06

Tallinn mayor: Reform Party bringing Kõlvart back into city government Updated

25.06

Estonia's July tax hikes will hit food prices hardest

26.06

Vehicles no longer allowed to park or stop on sidewalks for loading starting July

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo