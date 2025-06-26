Estonian disc golf star Kristin Lätt leads by 5 shots at European Championships

Estonia's Kristin Lätt, the world's number one women's disc golfer, finished the opening day of the European Championships in Langevag, Norway in the lead. The Estonian is 5 shots ahead of her nearest rivals.

Lätt completed the 18-hole round in 59 shots, recording a score of 6 under par. Lätt recorded ten birdies and four bogeys and finished five shots ahead of the Finland's Henna Blomroos and Tinja Väisänen and Iceland's Maria Eldey Kristinardottir, who share third place on 1 under par.

Of the other Estonians competing in Norway, Kaidi Allsalu is in fifth (0), Keiti Tätte 13th (+4) and Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste 16th (+5).

The European Championships end this Sunday.

---

