Disc golfer Kristin Lätt just two strokes off victory in Sweden

Kristin Tattar.
Kristin Tattar. Source: Disc Golf Pro Tour
World number one in disc golf had to settle for second place at the Disc Golf Pro Tour stage held near Gothenburg, Sweden, over the weekend, finishing one stroke behind the competition's winner, Delfi reported.

Ahead of the final day of competition, Lätt led her closest rival, Silva Saarinen of Finland, by one stroke, raising that to four strokes after five holes.

On the sixth hole, however, Lätt had to settle for a double bogey (two over par), and, as Saarinen scored a birdie (one under par) at the same time, the Finn came back to within one throw.

Saarinen rose to share the lead after hole 12, taking the lead after hole 14, with Lätt unable to close the gap over the final four holes, meaning she was ultimately beaten by Saarinen by a single throw.

A large gap followed after the Finn and the Estonian, with Briton Rachel Turton in third place at one under par.

Of other Estonian players, Keiti Tätte was ninth at five over par, Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste one position and one throw more than that.

In the men's tournament, Silver Lätt was the best Estonian, finishing ninth at 17 under par.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

