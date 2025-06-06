X!

Estonians finish one-two in Tour of Lithuania second stage

Karl Kurits
Karl Kurits Source: Timo Müürsepp
Nineteen-year-old Estonian national team rider Karl Kurits triumphed over compatriot Martin Laas in stage two of the ongoing Tour of Lithuania, to take his maiden pro stage win.

The race is an International Cycling Union (UCI) 2.2 level event, and stage two was a 176-kilometer stretch, starting and finishing in Taurage.

"I'm very happy," said Kurits afterwards. "It was far from an ideal setup because I was boxed in and alone 250 meters before the finish. The finish was on a slight bump and veered gently left. Luckily, a small gap opened, which I managed to squeeze through, but I had to come from the outside of the corner and just barely got past Martin."

Kurits, who earned his first professional victory (3:32.38), beat out Laas (Quick Pro Team), who had been wearing the yellow leader's jersey for the stage, as well as Norwegian Tobias Risan Nakken (Team Ringerikskraft), in a large group sprint finish.

Other Estonians competing are: Norman Vahtra (China Glory – Mentech Continental Cycling Team) who finished in 16th place and Lauri Tamm (Estonian national team), who finished 24th.

Laas remains overall race leader, followed by Swede Hjalmar Klyver (Lucky Sport Cycling Team; +0.05) and Dane Stian Rosenlund (Airtox – Carl Ras; +0.05). Kurits (+0.08) continues in eighth place.

Friday's stage is a 160.8-kilometer affair around Kedainiai, near Kaunas and on the banks of the Nevežis River.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

