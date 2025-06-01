X!

Poland one-two at Ladies Tour of Estonia cycle race in Tartu

Ladies Tour of Estonia 2025 podium.
Ladies Tour of Estonia 2025 podium. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
Polish riders took the top two spots at the one-day Ladies Tour of Estonia event (UCI 1.2) on Saturday.

The race was being held for the fourth time, with the win going to Poland for the second time; while Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka was the previous winner, first place in the 104.2-kilometre race held in and around Tartu, went to Polish national team riders Karolina Kumiega (winning time 3:01.13) and second place to Malwina Mul.

The pair were a full 31 seconds ahead of the peloton, led by Finnish national team rider Heidi Antikainen, with Aidi Gerde Tuisk the first Estonian finisher, in fourth place.

Another Estonian, Aidi Gerde Tuisk (Team Coop - Repsol) and her British teammate April Tacey, crossed the finish line next.

Post-race, Tuisk also pointed out the gravel section as the first decisive point in the race.

"When we got there, we realised that okay, the gravel was totally different and looser than the day before. That made everything significantly harder. It felt like we were 'swimming' with the bike, it just slid," Tuisk said.

Other Estonian finishers were: Mari-Liis Mõttus (Peloton/Haanja Mixed Team) who was sixth, and Kristel Sandra Soonik (Estonian national team; +1.32) who placed tenth.

Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) president Kersti Kaljulaid and former top cyclist Grete Treier presented the trophies.

Also, the second and final stage for the men (Tartu GP; 161.6 km) started mid-afternoon on the Saturday.

Victory went to Danish rider Marcus Sander Hansen (BHS - PL Beton Bornholm), who also secured the overall win. Norman Vahtra of the national team finished fifth overall and was the first Estonian to finish.

Estonian national team rider Romet Pajur also reached the top 20 overall, finishing in eighth place, while the Quick Pro Team's Karl Patrick Lauk finished in 15th place.

Editor: Henrik Laever, Andrew Whyte



