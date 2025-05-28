X!

Estonian Olympic mountain biker Janika Lõiv's coach brings new training regime

News
Janika Lõiv with her Norwegian coach Ove Sollie.
Janika Lõiv with her Norwegian coach Ove Sollie. Source: Urmas Lõiv
News

Mountain biker Janika Lõiv has a new coach, Norwegian national Ove Sollie. With the aim of building up the two-time Olympian's endurance, speed, and technical skill.

The partnership is not all that new in fact; Lõiv and Sollie have been working together for six months now.

Lõiv told ERR: "I got to him through the Norwegian national team, who recommended him. Why did I choose him in particular? I think it was his great desire to coach me specifically, such enthusiasm and the willingness to discuss everything with me."

Sollie brings broad experience, having advised athletes from various endurance disciplines.

Since beginning their collaboration, Lõiv has trained under his science-based approach, with a heavy focus on aerobic capacity through five-hour rides and high-effort intervals.

Sollie, who has a PhD in exercise physiology and has been coaching for 20 years, emphasized: "Mountain biking is a sport where you have a lot of high-intensity efforts. It's natural to think we have to train for that, but every high-intensity effort requires a wide and strong aerobic capacity."

Lõiv meanwhile noted that these methods differ from previous coaches', saying: "The new coach's philosophy is really different from my previous coach's. Most of the training sessions seem easier and aren't as anaerobic as what I used to do, but the overall volume is greater and some days are extra tough. There are two very, very hard sessions."

However, the preparation period was not without setbacks — the Estonian struggled with a severe cough for nearly two months. "My season prep began in January in Spain. At first, I was able to train really well, but starting in February I was plagued by a very strong cough and tried to find a solution for two months straight. To this day it's still not entirely clear what the cause was."

Despite the illness, she has picked up three wins in Spain since March but is not yet in peak form. Coach Sollie noted she has been able to raise his charge's anaerobic threshold already, and shown strength in climbing.

"What we need to work more on I think is top power, the highest power, like sprinting, and some technical parts," he went on.

The season runs through to October and includes the European Championships in Portugal in July, the World Championships in Switzerland in September, followed by World Cup races in the U.S. and Canada.

Lõiv represented Estonia at last year's Paris Olympics, and three years before that, in Tokyo.

Mountain biking requires a somewhat different type of fitness than road racing, though both involve cardiovascular endurance. Mountain biking for instance demands explosive power bursts and is more of a a full-body workout compared with road racing's sustained, steady-state power and muscle endurance. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Siim Boikov, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:01

Estonian Olympic mountain biker Janika Lõiv's coach brings new training regime

15:26

Courts: Planned law change could penalize threats more than actual violence

14:55

No Russian troop buildup seen near Estonian border, says EDF chief

14:53

Tallinn may grant over a million euros for apartment emergency shelter upgrades

14:20

BC Kalev/Cramo takes 2-1 lead in Estonian basketball's finals series

13:50

Clearing snow from sidewalks will cost Tallinn €11 million each year

13:25

Stockpiling agency: 15% of gas stations have generators

12:54

Narva still missing 75 new teachers for next school year

12:35

Tallinn's Great Guild Hall exhibition explores the Hanseatic League's wealth

12:09

Feature | How two ideas from Estonia are inspiring positive change in Indonesia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.05

Russian navy steals Estonian university's wave buoy, takes it to Kaliningrad

27.05

Finnair faces tough choices that could affect Estonian flight connections

27.05

Finland treating helicopter crash which killed Estonians as criminal investigation

27.05

No new Russian military facilities visible close to Estonia's border, says EDF intelligence

27.05

Real estate would be cheaper if Tallinn cut red tape, entrepreneurs say

10:55

Russia detains Frenchman who crossed border from Estonia on a paddleboard

27.05

New hotel to be built in Tallinn's Pirita

27.05

Prosecutor: Pro-Kremlin agitator tried to set up armed anti-state militia in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo