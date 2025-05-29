X!

Estonian sidecar motocross man Gert Gordejev 12th in England

News
Gert Gordejev and Rodolphe Lebreton in action.
Gert Gordejev and Rodolphe Lebreton in action. Source: WSC/Facebook
News

Sidecar motocross competitor Gert Gordejev finished 12th overall in round two of the world championship series, at the Foxhill motocross track near Swindon, England.

Gordejev and his French racing partner Rodolphe Lebreton took 13th place in the first race, rising to 12th in the second round and placing the same overall from among 30 competing teams.

Thanks to their 12th-place finish, Gordejev – Lebreton earned 17 points and now sit in 15th place overall in the series standings with a total of 21 points.

Victory at the event went to the Dutch duo Koen Hermans – Ben van den Bogaart, who also currently lead the table with 107 points.

Round three takes place June 7–8 in Brou, in France.

Sidecar motocross racing, also called sidecarcross, is similar to motocross but requiring intense teamwork and involves a driver and an active passenger who shifts their body weight in corners to prevent the sidecar from flipping due to the inability to lean in the way solo bikes do.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Henrik Laever Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07:21

Estonian sidecar motocross man Gert Gordejev 12th in England

28.05

Spring viremia virus believed to be behind Pärnu County fish deaths

28.05

Paavli Culture Factory to celebrate second anniversary with mini festival Updated

28.05

Estonian Refugee Council helpline offers mental health support to Ukrainians

28.05

HeadRead literature festival gets underway in Tallinn

28.05

Estonian rhythmic gymnastics team gives media demo ahead of European champs

28.05

Estonian artist's new Tartu exhibition explores childlike openness and curiosity Updated

28.05

PPA made over 45,000 queries in license plate camera database over past year

28.05

Estonia shows solidarity with Czech Republic after cyberattack blamed on China

28.05

Estonian archer Robin Jäätma sets another national record

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.05

Russian navy steals Estonian university's wave buoy, takes it to Kaliningrad

28.05

Russia detains Frenchman who crossed border from Estonia on a paddleboard

28.05

Experts: Russia lacks resources to escort all of its shadow fleet vessels

27.05

Finnair faces tough choices that could affect Estonian flight connections

28.05

17th-century Tallinn fortress tunnels under Toompea at risk of collapse

27.05

Finland treating helicopter crash which killed Estonians as criminal investigation

28.05

Estonian company leading EU project to build 45-meter semi-autonomous warship

27.05

No new Russian military facilities visible close to Estonia's border, says EDF intelligence

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo