Estonian sidecar motocross man Gert Gordejev 12th in England

Sidecar motocross competitor Gert Gordejev finished 12th overall in round two of the world championship series, at the Foxhill motocross track near Swindon, England.

Gordejev and his French racing partner Rodolphe Lebreton took 13th place in the first race, rising to 12th in the second round and placing the same overall from among 30 competing teams.

Thanks to their 12th-place finish, Gordejev – Lebreton earned 17 points and now sit in 15th place overall in the series standings with a total of 21 points.

Victory at the event went to the Dutch duo Koen Hermans – Ben van den Bogaart, who also currently lead the table with 107 points.

Round three takes place June 7–8 in Brou, in France.

Sidecar motocross racing, also called sidecarcross, is similar to motocross but requiring intense teamwork and involves a driver and an active passenger who shifts their body weight in corners to prevent the sidecar from flipping due to the inability to lean in the way solo bikes do.

